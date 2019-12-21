BUTLER — Eastside coach Ryan Abbott wasn’t having any of it as far as being out of gas after winning in double overtime at Lakeland Friday and coming back to face a good Hicksville, Ohio team Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers came out on the short end of a 53-35 decision to the Aces Saturday.
“Hicksville was a lot better than us today, and I’m not sure they’re better than us every day,” Abbott said. “We can learn from this, and hopefully this will help us.
“We have to embrace the tough and the difficult situations we’re in,” he said. “I don’t know if anybody’s paying attention, but our sectional’s difficult,” rattling off Prairie Heights, Churubusco, Westview Central Noble, Fairfield and Bremen.
“We think we’re a pretty good program too,” he said. “These difficult situations are great for us. This may be our worst game from an energy level, execution, even effort, but you know what, I think this is good for us.
“Sometimes when you take one on the chin, you can learn from a good ol’ butt-kicking, and that’s what today was,” Abbott stated.
Despite making 24 turnovers as a team, Hicksville improved to 5-1 while Eastside fell to 3-4 with the loss.
The Aces got 23 points from junior Landon Turnbull. The Blazers were led by sophomore Gabe Trevino’s 10 points.
Eastside shot just 13-of-52 from the field (25 percent). The Aces were 20-of-35 (57 percent).
Turnbull scored the game’s first basket on a lob with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first, and later added a bucket on a backdoor feed.
Hicksville led 14-5 late in the first on Turnbull’s three from the key.
Abbott liked the play of sophomore Hugh Henderson and junior Wade Miller off the bench.
“They have not had that chance to play great yet, and they did,” he said. “We’re taking good from that.”
Henderson nailed a three from the left wing, cutting the deficit to one with 6:48 left in the second. Turnbull hit two free throws with 2:02 left to stake the Aces to a 27-17 advantage.
A rebound score by Gavin Pfefferkorn and an Owen Willard three before the half ended had Eastside within seven at the break, 29-22.
The Blazers had two misses on their first possession of the third, then followed with a turnover and two more misses.
Turnbull scored on a rebound and then added a three early in the fourth as Hicksville began to pull away.
The fourth quarter started similar to the third, with each team struggling to score. The Aces turned it over on their first three possessions while the Blazers had three misses. A three by Hicksville’s Josh Myers with 5:54 to play accounted for the first points.
“We’re excited about what we’ve done in this beginning stretch,” Abbott said. “We’ve showed a lot of great things. Unfortunately, we’ve got to learn from the bad things that we showed today.”
“As disappointed as we were with our mental toughness and focus, for a very inexperienced varsity team, we’ve been pretty tough and mentally focused all year, and last night, we really put that on display,” Abbott said of Friday’s win at Lakeland.
“We were never rattled. Our poise was great and our leadership was great,” he said. “Even when we didn’t execute, we seemed to learn from it and execute better the next time.”
The Blazers don’t play again until Friday Jan. 3 at West Noble.
Eastside JV 53, Hicksville 42
Eastside led at each quarter stop, including 40-34 after three quarters.
Zach Northrup led the Blazers with 19 points and Santino Brewer had 13 points. Aaron Klima led Hicksville with 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.