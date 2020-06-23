College Sports
Carpenter receives honors at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University senior Jaret Carpenter, grandson of Phil and Jane Carpenter of St. Joe, was named Purdue University's Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner for track and cross country for the 2019-2020 academic year.
In addition, Carpenter was one of two Purdue athletes to receive the Big Ten Medal of Honor.
