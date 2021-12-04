Prep Swimming Hornets win Goshen Relays
GOSHEN — Angola’s boys and girls swim teams collectively won the Goshen Coed Relays Saturday, scoring 198 points.
The host RedHawks were second with 168, followed by NorthWood (160), Mishawaka Marian (62), Mishawaka (60) and Canterbury (50).
The Hornet boys and girls each won the 200-yard breaststroke and 200 backstroke relays. The breaststroke relay for the girls was made up of McKenna Powers, Makayla Zeeb, Grace Shelburne and Brooke Shelburne. The breaststroke relay for the boys included Marcus Miller, Gage Sweeney, Ethan Sanders and Ethan Bussema.
The backstroke relays were Taylor Shelburne, Grace Shjelburne, Frances Krebs and Ella Sears for the girls and Miller, Sweeney, Sanders and Vaughn Cooper for the boys.
The Angola girls also won the 200 butterfly relay with Sears, Taylor Shelburne, Frances Krebs and Maysa Krebs, and the 200 freestyle relay with Powers, Brooke Shelburne, Emily Rodriguez and Milena Antos
The Hornets won the mixed 400 individual medley relay with Miller, Sanders, Frances Krebs and Brooke Shelburne.
Angola was second in the mixed 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the girls 200 medley relay.
Prep Boys Basketball Chargers rout Wawasee at home
LIGONIER — The West Noble Chargers outscored the Warriors 25-3 in the second quarter, running away to a 68-37 non-conference victory to improve to 3-0.
Austin Cripe was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points for the Chargers. Julio Macias added 12, while Joshua Rosales rounded out the top scorers for West Noble with eight.
With the loss, Wawasee is 2-2.
West Noble travels to face Concord this Wednesday.
Tough weekend for Marines
HAMILTON — Hamilton loses to Lakeland Christian 83-48 on Saturday.
On Friday night, Hamilton lost at Elkhart Christian 76-27.
Lakewood Park Panthers drop close game to North Central
PIONEER, Ohio — Lakewood Park traveled to Ohio Saturday night, coming up just short to the Eagles by a score of 69-68.
The Eagles (1-3) were led by Mason Posey with 23 points, Cameron Hindle with 17 and Carter Harman with 12.
The Eagles will host the Heritage Patriots on Tuesday.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakeland defeats Eagles
FREMONT — Lakeland improved to 5-5 and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play Saturday night, defeating Fremont 50-32.
Faith Riehl led the Lakers with a game-high 24 points. She also finished with 11 rebounds to record a double-double. Peyton Hartsough added 11 points and seven rebounds for Lakeland, while Kayla Poole finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Jada Rhonehouse finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Addy Parr added eight points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
The Eagles dropped to 3-7, 1-3 NECC with the loss.
Lakeland will host Fairfield this Friday, while the Eagles have the week off before facing the Falcons on Dec. 14.
Churubusco wins NECC game against Westview
CHURUBUSCO — The Eagles improved to 4-4 (2-1 NECC) with a 44-40 home victory against the Warriors (2-7, 1-2 NECC).
Brooklyn Sinclair led the Eagles with 14 points. Keri Timbrook and Jorja DeBolt added 10 each.
Westview’s Sara Lapp was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, with Alexys Antal adding 10.
The Eagles travel to Butler to face Eastside this Wednesday, while the Warriors head to Garrett Tuesday.
Knights handle New Haven
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls basketball team picked up its first home win of the season by making short work of the Bulldogs, winning 50-16 in The Big Blue Pit to improve to 2-6.
Kyndal Mynhier and Katie West scored 11 points each, followed by Bailea Bortner with 10 and Taylor Eggering with six. West and Eggering also tallied six and nine rebounds respectively.
New Haven is 0-6 on the season.
The Knights will play host to Northrop this Wednesday.
College Hockey Trine men complete weekend sweep of Marian Sabres
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team beat Marian, Wisconsin, 4-3 Saturday evening at Thunder Ice Arena to complete a weekend sweep of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association series.
Thad Marcola had a goal and and assist, and Frank Trazzera had two assists for the Thunder (9-3, 4-2 NCHA). Elias Sandholm made 29 saves in goal.
Tyler Fox, Drew Welsch and Justin Meers also scored for Trine. The Sabres are 5-5-1, 4-4-1.
Trine women defeat Marian
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team completed a road sweep against the Sabres Saturday night, winning by a score of 4-1.
The Thunder (2-9-1, 1-4-1 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association) were led by Brandi Wilson with two goals, while Kailey Mleko and Payton Hans each scored once. Abby Martin, Hannah Nelson and Grace Hicks all recorded an assist. Ryleigh Furlong made 32 saves in goal.
Marian is 2-5-2, 1-3-0-2 NCHA.
College Wrestling Thunder men ninth at invite
ADA, Ohio — Trine’s men’s wrestling team placed ninth in the Ohio Northern Invitational Saturday with 59.5 points.
Owen Conklin was fourth at 174 pounds to lead the Thunder. He was 4-2 on the day with three technical fall victories.
Fremont’s Isaac Hawkins was sixth at 149 for Trine. He was 3-3 in the tournament.
John Browning was seventh at 174 and Andrew Williamson finished eighth at 184. Browning was 5-2 on the day and finished his tournament by defeating Alma’s Calvin Huggler by technical fall 22-6.
College Track & Field Trine starts indoor season
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Trine University began its indoor track and field season Friday by sending five athletes to the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
The Thunder women placed 15th despite only have three women competing.
Senior Valerie Obear was sixth in the women’s weight throw with a throw of 56 feet, 9.5 inches.
Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller was eight in the 5,000-meter run in 16 minutes, 45.31 seconds. Freshman Lydia Randolph finished the 5,000 in 18:22.4.
For the Trine men, Kendallville’s Noah Acker finished the 5,000 in a personal-best time of 15:14.56. Teammate Zach Brickler finished the 5,000 in 15:29.01.
