WATERLOO — DeKalb baseball coach Collin Bice feels Bryce Dobson will be someone the baseball program at Glen Oaks Community College will find handy to have around.
“They’re getting a little Swiss Army Knife,” Bice said. “He can run around, he can throw, he can hit and he can pitch. As a college coach that’s huge to have. He can beat you in more ways than one.”
Dobson made his commitment to play at the two-year school Monday.
“I was able to play on their field in travel ball,” he said. “I just loved it. Then I took a visit, and I fell more in love with it, and I liked the players on the team.”
Dobson was an All-Northeast 8 Conference honorable mention selection as he helped the Barons to a share of the league title this season. He patrolled a wide swath of the outfield and also hit .273 with six RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
On the mound, he was 2-1 with one save. In 28 innings pitched, he struck out 19 and walked just three.
Dobson said Glen Oaks hopes to make use of his speed in the field and on the bases. The Vikings also hope he can eat up some innings on the mound.
“Just throw strikes. That’s what they said,” Dobson said. “As long as you can throw it over the plate and not give up walks.
“On the basepaths I feel like a real threat with my speed.”
Dobson said he hopes to add velocity on the mound as well as getting more movement on his off-speed pitches. He said he’ll also work on picking up the rotation of pitches when he’s at the plate, and improve on reading balls hit to the outfield.
“In the outfield he’s a dog, he’ll chase balls down,” Bice said. “Bunting’s a big part of his game at the plate. He gets on the bases, he’s a threat.”
Dobson said he’ll study welding and business at Glen Oaks.
