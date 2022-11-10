HAMMOND — The Angola-based Tri-State Gymnastics team opened the season in the Quest for the Diamond meet Saturday and Sunday at the Hammond Sportsplex.
Individual diamond trophies for finishing first in the all-around were won by Ava Pant (Level 3), Natalei Patton and Emmerson Mallory (Level 4), Piper Hasselman, Claire Senecal and Kaylee Neuenschwander (Level 7), and Alayna Shamp and Madilyn Bussard (Level 8).
Tri-State’s individual event winners included Jaden Waddington (Level 1 bars), Chloe Tanner (Level 2 floor), Tiffany Miller (Level 3 vault), Kelynn Kleeberg (Level 3 vault and floor), Arlee Covell (Level 4 bars), Macy Buchanan (Level 4 vault and floor), Brooklyn Tanner (Level 6 beam), Brooke Miller (Level 7 vault and beam), Maleah Tanner (Level 7 bars), Olivia Conklin (Level 7 bars), Maleah Tanner (Level 7 bars), Avery Boyer (Level 7 floor) and Baylie Lanoue (Level 8 vault).
Tri-State claimed top team honors in Level 4 (109.4), Level 6 (108.7), Level 7 (108.1) and Level 8 (106.95).
Quest for the Diamond, Hammond
Saturday and Sunday’s
Tri-State Gymnastics results
Level 1 — Alaina Confort (hometown, Fremont) tie 8th vault 8.4, 7th bars 8.9, tie 8th beam 8.5, 9th floor 8.4, 8th all-around 34.2. Haven Wetzel (Angola) 6th vault 8.6, 7th bars 8.4, 4th beam 8.8, 7th floor 8.6, 7th all-around 34.4. Piper Mallory (Sturgis) 7th vault 8.5, second bars 9.1, 6th beam 8.7, 6th floor 8.7, 5th all-around 35.0. Jaden Waddington (Angola) 6th vault 8.7, tie first bars 9.1, 3rd beam 9.3, tie 3rd floor 9.2, 3rd all-around 36.5. Kenzie Eldridge (Angola) tie 8th vault 8.4, 9th bars 7.8, 5th beam 8.75, 8th floor 8.55, 9th all-around 33.5.
Level 2 — Ella Hensch (Angola) 10th vault 8.6, 13th bars 8.4, 10th beam 8.9, tie 3rd floor 9.0, 11th all-around 34.9. Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) tie 3rd vault 9.0, tie 5th bars 9.2, tie 7th beam 9.05, tie 1st floor 9.2, 3rd all-around 36.45.
Level 3 — Charlie Vanover (Pleasant Lake) tie 7th vault 8.55, 5th bars 9.2, 8th beam 8.4, tie 4th floor 8.85, 7th all-around 35.0. Zara Wolf (Reading) 6th vault 8.6, 8th bars 9.0, 9th beam 8.2, tie 6th floor 8.5, 9th all-around 34.3. Alyssa Everett (Coldwater) tie 6th vault 8.5, 7th bars 8.6, 9th beam 7.8, 8th floor 7.85, 7th all-around 32.75. Miley Meston (Angola) tie 5th 8.8, 11th bars 8.8, tie 5th beam 8.8, 8th floor 8.85, 9th all-around 32.25. Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) 5th vault 8.6, 7th beam 8.25, 6th floor 8.2. Lynlee Werling (Angola) tie 5th vault 8.8, 4th bars 9.45, tie 6th beam 8.75, 5th floor 8.9, 6th all-around 35.9. Addi Steury (Hamilton) tie 3rd vault 8.85, 3rd bars 9.55, 3rd beam 9.4, tie 6th floor 8.8, tie 3rd all-around 36.6. Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) 4th vault 9.0, 6th bars 9.15, 4th beam 9.1, tie 4th floor 8.85, tie 3rd all-around 36.1. Tiffany Miller (Corunna) 1st vault 9.5, 2nd bars 9.5, 6th beam 8.7, 2nd floor 9.1, tie 3rd all-around 36.8. Kelynn Kleeber (Pleasant Lake) 1st vault 9.35, 3rd bars 9.35, 10th beam 8.65, 1st floor 9.4, 2nd all-around 36.5. Ava Pant (Angola) 2nd vault 9.2, tie 3rd bars 9.4, 2nd beam 9.4, tie 2nd floor 9.05, 1st all-around 37.0. Jayla Slabaugh (Angola) 4th vault 8.8, 6th bars 9.15, 8th beam 8.55, tie 2nd floor 9.05, 5th all-around 35.55. Addelyn Karnes (Orland) 3rd vault 9.05, 7th bars 9.1, 7th beam 8.6, tie 6th floor 8.5, 6th all-around 35.25.
Level 4 — Arlee Covell (Angola) 6th vault 8.8, 1st bars 9.35, 3rd beam 8.65, 6th floor 8.9, 4th all-around 35.675. Natalei Patton (Hamilton) tie 3rd 8.85, 1st bars 8.75, 2nd beam 8.85, tie second floor 9.0, 1st all-around 35.45. Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis) 2nd vault 9.2, 3rd bars 9.05, 1st beam 9.25, 3rd floor 9.25, 1st all-around 36.775. Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) tie 3rd 8.85, 4th bars 7.8, 4th beam 8.15, 5th floor 8.75, 4th all-around 33.55. Addison Myers (Hamilton) 6th vault 8.55, 3rd bars 8.0, 5th beam 7.95, fourth floor 8.85, 5th all-around 33.325. Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) tie third vault 8.95, tie 2nd bars 9.0, 3rd beam 8.75, tie 3rd 9.05, 3rd all-around 35.725. Macy Buchanan (Angola) 1st vault 9.3, 2nd bars 9.1, 4th beam 8.55, 1st floor 9.35, 2nd all-around 36.275.
Level 5 — Lexi Wainwright (Angola) 6th vault 8.75, 3rd bars 8.15, 7th beam 7.8, 6th floor 8.575, 6th all-around 33.275. Hannah Hunt (Angola) 4th vault 8.925, 7th bars 6.4, 3rd beam 8.4, 5th floor 8.85, 7th all-around 32.575.
Level 6 — Elise Baker (Angola) 6th vault 8.7, 5th bars 8.65, 2nd beam 8.925, tie 4th floor 9.125, 4th all-around 35.4. Alexis Conklin (Angola) 4th vault 8.45, 2nd bars 8.2, 5th beam 8.575, 4th floor 8.7, 4th floor 33.925. Aria Schrock (Fremont) 7th vault 8.55, 4th bars 8.85, tie 3rd beam 8.9, 1st floor 9.325, 3rd all-around 35.625. Ciera Hill (Angola) 5th vault 8.775, 6th bars 8.75, 6th beam 8.75, 4th tie 9.125, 6th all-around 35.225. Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) 2nd vault 8.775, 4th bars 7.4, tie 1st beam 8.275, 5th floor 8.675, 3rd all-around 34.125. Lily Armstrong (Auburn) 3rd vault 8.75, 5th bars 7.25, 5th beam 8.725, 3rd floor 9.0, 5th all-around 33.725. Elle Armstrong (Auburn) 2nd vault 9.075, 3rd bars 9.175, tie 3rd 8.9, 7th floor 8.925, 2nd all-around 36.075. Macy Newhard (Angola) 4th vault 8.9, 2nd bars 9.25, 7th beam 8.1, 6th floor 9.025, 5th all-around 33.275.
Level 7 — Olivia Conklin (Angola) 4th vault 8.8, tie 1st bars 8.65, 2nd beam 8.675, 3rd floor 8.75, 2nd all-around 34.875. Piper Hasselman (Angola) 1st vault 9.4, 1st bars 9.0, 2nd beam 7.15, 1st floor 9.175, 1st all-around 34.725. Brooke Miller (Fremont) 1st vault 9.075, 2nd bars 8.475, 1st beam 8.25, 2nd floor 8.525, 2nd all-around 34.325. Claire Senecal (Fremont) 1st vault 9.0, 1st bars 8.45, 1st beam 8.85, 1st floor 8.725, 1st all-around 35.025. Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) 1st vault 9.4, 3rd bars 8.55, 1st beam 8.875, 2nd floor 9.075, 1st all-around 35.9. Avery Boyer (Angola) 3rd vault 9.175, 4th bars 8.5, 3rd beam 8.525, 1st floor 9.125, 2nd all-around 35.325. Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) 2nd vault 9.225, tie 1st bars 9.65, 4th beam 7.65, 4th floor 8.2, 4th all-around 3.725.
Level 8 — Sam Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) 3rd vault 8.25, 4th bars 6.6, 4th beam 8.0, 3rd floor 8.825, 3rd all-around 32.25. Summer Allen (Hudson) 6th vault 8.3, 2nd bars 8.05, 2nd beam 8.325, 6th floor 6.4, 4th floor 31.075. Alayna Shamp 1st vault 9.25, 1st bars 9.05, 1st beam 8.45, 1st floor 9.075, 1st all-around 35.8. Bailey Lanoue (Angola) 1st vault 9.375, 4th beam 9.275, 4th floor 9.1. Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo) 2nd vault 8.6, 3rd bars 7.4, 5th beam 7.5, 2nd floor 9.225, 3rd all-around 32.725. Madilyn Bussard (Angola) 3rd vault 8.5, 1st bars 8.875, 1st beam 9.0, 3rd floor 9.2, 1st all-around 35.575. Myca Miller (Auburn) 2nd vault 9.075, 5th beam 7.8, 4th floor 8.8.
