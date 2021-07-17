EDITOR’S NOTE: With a new school year and new sports season approaching, KPC Media Group sportswriters took time to recall some of their favorite events from 2020-21. This is part of the series.
A long layoff after the season opener isn’t exactly what football coaches would choose.
After the whirlwind preseason, in which they have way too short a time to prepare for a game, they finally get to play. Having gotten a look at their teams in game action, they now can pinpoint areas that need attention.
For both Angola and DeKalb, that’s how the 2020 season went. COVID related-issues idled the Hornets for two weeks and the Barons for three.
Having routed DeKalb 55-18 in the opener, the Hornets continued to roll up some big scores, topping the 40-point mark in four victories. Their defeats were to conference powers Fairfield and Eastside.
Following the six-turnover debacle in their first game, the Barons didn’t play on the next three Fridays. Almost a month had passed before they lost a 13-12 overtime heartbreaker to Collumbia City, in which the Eagles scored on fourth down the final seconds to tie, and then on fourth down in overtime to win.
The rest of the regular schedule included games against two of their conference’s best, Leo and Norwell. Their only regular-season win came against Bellmont.
I didn’t know what to make of it when DeKalb drew Angola in the first round of the sectional. The Barons were a bit of an unknown quantity, having played just more than half the season. They were definitely better than the team Angola beat in the opener.
I had prior experience with Andy Thomas-coached teams from his time at Garrett. I covered all the games in the Railroaders’ run to semistate in 2003, so I knew the Hornets had undoubtedly gotten better, too.
The Barons cut their turnovers to four — still not ideal — in the sectional matchup. They had also inserted sophomore Tegan Irk as quarterback and moved Corey Price to a slot position.
DeKalb used him with the jet sweep often, and he went 39 yards on one of them for the game’s only score in the third quarter, set up by an Angola turnover.
The Barons caught a huge break on the ensuing kickoff, as speedy Giovanni Tagliaferri went 83 yards for an apparent touchdown return, but a penalty for an illegal block in the back took the play back. Angola had 98 yards in penalties for the night, several early in the game which snuffed out scoring chances.
The biggest difference was the DeKalb defense, which was able to limit Hornet quarterback Tucker Hasselman, who accounted for more than 200 yards of offense in the first half alone in the first meeting.
DeKalb made a fourth-down stop — its second of the night — against Hasselman late in the game.
The Barons had only to run out the clock, and Tanner Jack gained 9 yards on their first play. The Hornets dug in and stopped the next two plays, however, and used their timeouts, leaving the Barons with fourth down and 7.3 seconds still on the clock, setting up a bizarre finish.
DeKalb opted to snap the ball directly to Price, who had to scoop it up off the grass. Then he ran toward his own goal line, hoping he could stay upright to run the remaining time off the clock.
After a wild chase and a loss of 40 yards, Price saw zeroes on the clock and hit the deck, completing a turnaround that no doubt turned some heads when the scores were given later that night.
The one zero that counted was on Angola’s side of the scoreboard. Hard to believe as it was, DeKalb had shut out a team to which it had given up 55 points two months earlier.
Running in the opposite direction had yielded an opposite result.
