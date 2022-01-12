Prep Basketball 4 named IHSBCA top nominees
Garrett senior guard Nataley Armstrong, Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian, Prairie Heights junior forward Chase Bachelor and Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil were named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award from last week.
Prep Wrestling Knights defeat Chargers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated West Noble 60-16 on Wednesday night.
Prep Gymnastics Knights top Warsaw
WARSAW — East Noble defeated Warsaw 94.425-83.35 Tuesday night. NorthWood’s Emilee Conrad scored 27.2 all-around.
Knight Ally Blackburn was all-around medalist, and teammate Kaitlin Borrero was second all-around.
College Basketball Trine women beat Scots
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated an improved Alma squad 65-49 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
The Thunder held the Scots to 27% shooting from the floor (17-62) and outrebounded Alma 50-38.
Rachel Stewart had 14 points and Makayla Ardis had 11 points and five rebounds to lead Trine (11-2, 4-1 MIAA). Kayla Wildman had 10 points and two blocked shots. Kelsy Taylor and Sam Underhill each had 10 rebounds.
Oretha Humphries led the Scots (8-5, 2-2) with 19 points.
PH graduate Christlieb named HCAC Men’s Player of the Week
CARMEL — Manchester University sophomore forward Brandon Christlieb of Ashley was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Christlieb averaged 25.5 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game in a 2-0 week for the Spartans last week. The 2020 Prairie Heights High graduate shot 58% from the floor (19-33) in helping Manchester win two close high-scoring games last week at Anderson and at home against Mount St. Joseph, Ohio.
Manchester is 5-8 overall, including 4-2 in the HCAC, before Wednesday’s home game against Rose-Hulman.
Middle School Basketball Cougar boys teams sweep PH
ALBION — Central Noble Junior High’s boys basketball teams beat Prairie Heights on Tuesday, 27-17 in the eighth grade game and 37-19 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade game, the Cougars (14-2) played a strong second half after the contest was tied at 9 at the half.
Nick Freeman had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Keegan Knight had five points. Trey Shisler had nine rebounds, four steals and three points. Kyle Knafel had four points and six rebounds.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott led CN with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Gage Cook had nine points. Bailey Butler and Lucas Rauch each grabbed four rebounds.
The Cougar teams travel to Angola today.
Miscellaneous Schedule changes announced
In high school sports, East Noble’s home co-ed swim meet with Snider scheduled for Wednesday was canceled and will not be made up.
At Trine University, makeup dates were announced for the Thunder’s women’s hockey home games with Finlandia. They will be on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m.
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Individual Men’s Wrestling Championships scheduled for this coming Sunday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The conference is exploring possible rescheduling opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.