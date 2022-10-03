Prep Boys Soccer Barons blank Legends in round 1
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Fort Wayne North Side 3-0 in a first-round match of the Class 3A DeKalb Sectional Monday night.
The Barons (14-1) scored all of their goals in the second half and recorded their 10th shutout of the season. The Legends finished 5-11-1.
Carric Joachim scored two goals for DeKalb, and Nick Roberts scored on a free kick. Carter Neumann and Imanol Hernandez each had an assist.
The Barons will play Snider (10-5-2) in the first sectional semifinal today at 5:30 p.m., then New Haven will square off with Carroll. The Panthers got past Fort Wayne South Side 1-0 in the other first-round match Monday.
Warriors top CN in 1A opener
ALBION — Westview began defense of its 2021 Class 1A state title with a 10-1 victory over Central Noble in the first match of the Cougars’ 1A sectional Monday evening. The match was stopped after 60 minutes due to the mercy rule.
Teague Misner, Brady Yoder and Mohamed Aamer had two goals apiece for the Warriors (15-1-1), who finished No. 1 in the final Class 1A poll released by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association on Monday. Misner also had four assists while Yoder had one assist.
Braden Kauffman, Bodie Martin, Braden Rogers and Aidan Kohlheim had a goal apiece for Westview. Carson Brown had two assists. Ahmed Alamari, Nico Cochs and Brandt Norberg had an assist apiece.
The Warriors will play Lakewood Park Christian in the second semifinal of the sectional today around 7 p.m. at Central Noble. Blackhawk Christian, ranked 14th in 1A, will play Prairie Heights in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball Fremont falls to Blue Blazers
FREMONT — Fremont lost to the Goshen Blue Blazers Tuesday, 18-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22.
Claire Foulk had 38 assists and two blocks for the Eagles. Paige Baker had 15 kills and two blocks. Andrea Barry had 16 digs and Addy Parr had four aces.
In other area action Tuesday, Prairie Heights’ junior varsity team defeated Hamilton’s varsity squad 26-24, 25-15, 25-20.
Hornets clinch NECC season title
BUTLER — Angola clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship outright Monday by sweeping Eastside 25-13, 15-7, 25-15.
Freshman Maya Harris had nine digs and eight kills for the Hornets (24-0 overall, 10-0 NECC). Morgan Gaerte had 10 kills, and Kady Conrad put all 19 serves in play with six aces.
Ava Harris had 21 assists and two solo blocks for Angola. Mya Ball added seven kills and four aces. Lindsay Call had nine assists and two aces, and Paige Franz chipped in six digs.
Lakers fall to NorthWood
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to sectional rival NorthWood 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference match Monday.
Faith Riehl had 15 digs and five kills for the Lakers. Peyton Hartsough had 22 digs and put all 15 serves in play with two aces. Justice Haston had 14 assists and seven digs. Adelyn Dininny had 12 digs and Cara Schackow had two solo blocks.
Emery Porter had 33 assists and 18 digs for the Panthers, and Karis Bennett had 18 kills.
Warriors beat by ECA, Fairfield
EMMA — Westview lost to Elkhart Christian Academy on the Warriors’ senior night Monday, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22.
Mia Bontrager had 28 digs, 16 kills and 14 assists for Westview. Kylie Yoder had 22 digs and three aces. Ella Yoder had 15 assists. Ireley Sherman and Lucy Rensberger each had a block.
Shaye Watson had 23 digs, 19 kills, one solo block and one block assist for the Eagles.
On Tuesday, the Warriors lost at Fairfield 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Cougars defeat Marines
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Hamilton 25-12, 25-21, 25-9 on Monday.
Kyndal Pease had 11 digs and five aces for the Cougars. Bella Worman had 15 assists, and Ella Zolman had five kills. Kelsee Lutz and Aunna Jackson each had a block.
College Golf Trine’s Civanich wins Region V Preview tournament in Ohio
NASHPORT, Ohio — Trine University junior Mark Civanich was medalist of the Region V Preview, shooting 151 (75-76) at the Virtues Golf Club Monday and Tuesday. He finished two shots ahead of runner-up Zach Brinks from John Carroll (Ohio).
Civanich led the Thunder men’s golf team to a third-place finish at 639 (326-313). Otterbein (Ohio) won with 627, and the College of Wooster (Ohio) was second with 637. John Carroll was fourth with 661.
Trine also had Kyler Rod with 162 (83-79), Carter Schnipke with 162 (85-77), Mitch Lowney with 164 (83-81) and Nick Coccaro with 175 (87-88).
Charlie Eriksen of the Thunder played as an individual and shot 159 (81-78). He tied for 14th place.
Civanich was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golf Co-Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts. He shared the honor with Hope’s Will Robson.
Civanich, a junior from Valparaiso, was the medalist in Alma’s MIAA Jamboree with a 70 on Saturday at Pine River. He tied for fifth in Hope’s conference jamboree on Sept. 26, shooting 75 at the Wuskowhan Players Club.
College Soccer Thunder women fight off Adrian
ANGOLA — Megan Davis scored with 14 minutes, 58 seconds left in the second half to give Trine University’s women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Adrian in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Olivia Argentieri assisted on Davis’ goal. Sophie Aschemeier made four saves in goal in picking up the shutout for Trine (6-3-2, 2-0-1).
The Bulldogs (5-4-2, 1-2) outshot Trine 13-9.
On Monday, Thunder freshman forward Abby Robison was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Women’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Robison, from Dayton, Ohio, scored a goal in each Thunder match last week, a 1-1 tie at home over Hope on Saturday and Trine’s 2-0 win at Saint Mary’s last Wednesday.
College Volleyball Thunder swept by Calvin
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s volleyball team lost to NCAA Division III eighth-ranked Calvin 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday evening at Hershey Hall.
Alyssa DeVries had 30 assists and three aces for the Knights (11-3, 3-0 MIAA), and Gabriella Kellogg had 11 kills.
Kailee Cornell had 12 assists, Kacie Van Kalker had eight digs and Cassidy Victor had six kills for the Thunder (8-8, 1-3). Joslynn Battle had seven digs and six assists.
Middle School Volleyball Baron 8th graders top Leo
DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team ended its regular season with a victory over conference rival Leo on Monday, 25-13, 25-16.
Lilly Jackson and Ella Nixon each had 11 service points and four aces for the Barons (15-4 overall, 8-1 conference). Jackson also had four kills, three assists and one block.
Deanna Waldon had five service points and two aces for DeKalb. Taya Stahly had two service points, two kills, one ace and one block. Aubrey Stuller added three assists and one kill.
The Barons’ first match in their conference tournament will be at home against East Noble this coming Monday.
