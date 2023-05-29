AUBURN – Fremont’s softball team got what it needed offensively in the Class 1A Lakewood Park Christian final with Elkhart Christian Academy Saturday evening.
FHS did just enough in the later innings from a pitching and defense standpoint to defeat ECA 13-11.
Fremont (12-12) won its fourth sectional championship in program history and they have all came since 2018. It will host Caston (19-4) in a 1A regional contest today on Ben Roederer Field inside of Vistula Park at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Fremont did not have to face ECA sophomore ace Brianna Ehninger in the sectional final. She held FHS to six hits in last year’s 4-2 Elkhart Christian victory in the Fremont Sectional final. ECA coach and Brianna’s father Brett Ehninger said Brianna has dealt with an injury the past couple of weeks and proceeded with caution not to pitch her. However, she played shortstop.
“We’re more of a team than last year,” Fremont coach Scott Glendening said. “They all understand their individual roles. It’s big for us to have a big hitter in the three, six and nine spots.”
Elkhart Christian jumped on Fremont starting pitcher Khloe Glendening for three runs in the top of the first innings. But Fremont was steady offensively from the start and had some help from Elkhart Christian with errors while cooling those Eagles (9-9) off a bit to take a 9-5 lead after three innings.
FHS reliever Claire Foulk struck out the side in the third without giving up a run. But struggled with walks in the fourth while ECA had timely hits to draw even at 9.
Addy Parr doubled to lead off the bottom of the fourth and used her athleticism to get around the bases to scored and give Fremont a 10-9 lead. Then Glendening walked and used wild pitches and passed balls to get around the bases to score and make it 11-9.
Chloe Herbster had a run-scoring triple and Ryleigh Viront had an RBI double off Foulk in the top of the fifth to tie it. Glendening returned to the circle and went on to retire the final eight Eagles she faced. And that included four strikeouts.
“I knew I had to hit my spots,” Glendening said. “I also trust that the seven girls behind me will have my back and make plays.”
Fremont went ahead 12-11 on three walks and a hit batter. Foulk walked with the bases loaded to score Glendening. Then Ava Davis scored in the middle of an odd double play where Elkhart Christian dropped a pop up with the infield fly rule in effect and Fremont runners were in motion after the drop.
Glendening caught a sharp grounder in the circle from Brianna Ehninger, one of the top hitters in the state, for the second out in the seventh inning. Then Fremont first baseman Kate Gannon caught a bullet line drive from Herbster to end the game.
About the Comets
Caston, meanwhile, won the Hoosier North Conference with a perfect 7-0 mark.
The Comets are led both at the plate and in the circle by Kinzie Mullenkopf, who’s hitting .541 with seven home runs and 37 runs batted in. She’s 11-2 with a 3.07 earned run average and 151 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings.
Addison Zimpleman has clubbed 10 homers to lead the team, scored 44 runs and driven in 26. She’s 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched.
Caston has won 13 straight. Its last defeat came at the hands of Bellmont in a tournament on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.