WATERLOO — Bellmont was wise to DeKalb’s habit of sending Grace Snyder on long runs to the goal.
The Baron scoring leader had company each time she caught up to the ball.
DeKalb then started sending her to the corner, and she repeatedly lobbed passes into the penalty area, hoping someone else could put one in.
It finally worked about 12 minutes into the second half, when Maddison Linker put her head on one of Snyder’s passes and sent it into the goal.
The Barons survived one major scare, and Snyder put in an insurance goal in the closing minutes. DeKalb defeated Bellmont 2-0, and earned a share of the Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer title Monday night.
“Grace was dribbling it in and she made this great cross,” Linker said. “I just threw my head in front of it. I heard people clapping, and I thought ‘Oh, it went in.’”
“Coach (Logan) Cochran preaches a lot about service balls and getting it to the hot spots in the box,” Snyder said. “Every time you get to the end line, serve it in hoping one of the forwards can get on the end of it. That’s what Maddie did.”
The Barons avenged last year’s loss at Bellmont, in which the teams came in tied for the NE8 lead, but the Squaws took the title outright with a 3-0 victory.
“We had a lot more energy coming into the game and we were ready to beat them,” Snyder said. “We just had to dig deep to find the strength to finish the game and that’s what we did.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without everybody helping the way they did.”
Cochran was happy to see his team turn the tables.
“Last year we thought we were ready to go and they beat us 3-0,” Cochran said. “To get this one this year and say that we can win a conference championship, whether we share it with them or not, that’s great.
“Three conference championships in five years, I think that’s saying something for the program and saying something for these girls and how hard they work. Who knows what can happen if we continue to work hard and stay focused?”
The Barons (13-2 overall, 6-1 NE8) seemed to surge after Linker’s goal and had the Squaws (7-8-2, 6-1) scrambling at times, but couldn’t find the net again.
Then Bellmont was within inches after receiving a free kick. Kenzie Fuelling launched it toward the goal and hit the crossbar. The Squaws got another shot off the rebound but the DeKalb defense blocked it away.
Baron starting keeper Sydney Mansfield was injured on the play, and Aliyah Kern finished the game in net.
With the Squaws sending 10 players forward in a desperate attempt to get the equalizer, the Barons sprang Snyder again, this time into wide open spaces, and she fired one into the upper left corner to wrap up the win with about two minutes left.
“The insurance goal at the end was huge,” Cochran said. “Bellmont was pressing and it was good to settle them down. Hats off to Bellmont, great opponent, great team.”
In the junior varsity game, Bellmont scored with 25 seconds to go to take a 1-0 win over the Barons.
