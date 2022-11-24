Prep Wrestling PH boys fall to Columbia City
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its boys season with a 42-39 loss to Columbia City Tuesday.
Earning pins for the Panthers were Brody Hagewood, Brock Hagewood, James Kresse, Kaleb Lounsbury and Phillip Sheets.
Winning junior varsity matches for Prairie Heights were Jordan Klumpp at 138 pounds and Casen Hoyer at 170.
The Panthers will wrestle at Lakeland on Wednesday to take on the Lakers and Central Noble.
Columbia City 42, Prairie Heights 39
(* — first match)
106 — Driver (CC) won by forfeit. 113 — Kresse (PH) pinned Dering, :31. 120 — Crouse (CC) pinned Baas, 1:26. 126 — Omelian (CC) pinned Glasgo, 3:06. 132 — Hagewood (PH) pinned Farring, 1:30. 138 — Hagewood (PH) pinned Stults, :33. 145 — Cearbaugh (PH) dec. Huntley 11-4. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) pinned Miller, 3:21. 160 — Hare (PH) won by forfeit. 170 — Reed (CC) pinned Pratt, :25. 182 — Sheets (PH) pinned Anspach, 1:00. 195 — Hodges (CC) pinned Orr, :48. 220 — Parker (CC) pinned McCrea, :17. 285* — Keiser (CC) pinned Flores, 1:50.
College Soccer 7 Trine players named Academic All-District
Seven Trine University soccer student-athletes, five women and two men, were named to their respective Academic All-District teams by the College Sports Communicators on Nov. 15.
The Thunder women’s Academic All-District selections were Olivia Argentieri, Sophie Aschemeier, Teresa Ashbrook, Bella Mabry and Andrea Wright.
Trine men named Academic All-District were Tyler Murphy and Jared Cromwell.
Middle School Basketball EN girls 8th tops Carroll
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Carroll 56-3 on Monday.
The Knights (5-0) led 28-0 after one quarter.
Eight players scored for East Noble, led by Averi Amstutz with 16 points. Ellison Will had 12 points, and Alexandria Carpenter and Abrianna Holden each scored eight.
The Knights’ next game is on Tuesday against Maple Creek.
East Noble’s 7th grade girls squad wins home opener
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s seventh grade girls basketball team won its home opener over Carroll 26-20 on Monday.
After the score was tied at 10 at the half, the Knights started the third quarter with a 9-2 run.
The Chargers pulled within four in the fourth quarter. However, Hailey Molargik hit a three-pointer to extend the EN lead and Knights played well defensively down the final stretch to secure the victory.
Molargik and Grey Taylor each had six points for East Noble (4-1). The Knights also had five points from Carys Shire, three from Lilly Conley and two points apiece from Braylee Everage, Maitlen Booth and Kierra Derry.
Isabella Knitter led Carroll with 13 points.
East Noble will next host Maple Creek on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Central Noble’s 6th grade boys team sweeps Chargers
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball teams defeated West Noble on Monday, 45-22 in the “A” game and 12-8 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, Anthony Little led the Cougars with 15 points. CN also had 11 points from Atticus Duncan, 10 from Connor Dreibelbis and eight points from Blake Geiger.
In the “B” game, Duncan paced the Cougars with six points.
Central Noble’s 7th grade boys win 2 last Saturday
Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team won both of its games last Saturday, defeating West Noble 37-23 and beating Oak Farm Montessori 39-11.
In the game with the Chargers, Merek Malcolm led the Cougars with 13 points. CN also had six points from Zack Chenoweth, four apiece from Caleb Ray, Riley Knipper and Bryce Coyle, three from Ruger Lough, two from Brody Dice and one point from Bryson Stump.
In the Oak Farm contest, Malcolm had 11 points and Stump scored 10 to lead Central Noble. The Cougars also had six points from Chenoweth, four from Ray, three points each from Dice and Dawson Ewell, and one point each from Lough and Coyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.