Prep Football
Eastside selling football tickets
BUTLER — Advance tickets for Eastside’s Class 2A regional football game at Eastbrook Friday will be on sale today and until noon Friday in the athletic office.
Tickets are priced at $8 each.
Tickets will also be sold at the gate, but fans who purchase them in advance may be able to avoid long lines the night of the game.
EN regional tickets to be sold until Friday
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School activities director Nick David said on Twitter Wednesday morning that tickets for the Knights’ Class 4A regional game at Mississinewa will be on sale in advance until 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
Tickets cost $8 apiece, and can also be purchased at the gate Friday night.
East Noble will play Mississinewa Friday at 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball Barons handle Legends
WATERLOO — DeKalb picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Fort Wayne North Side 67-18.
The Barons (1-2) broke the game open in the second quarter by outscoring the Legends 25-4 to take a 35-11 halftime lead.
Junior Morgann Leslie led four DeKalb scorers in double figures with 14 points. Classmate Paige Pettis had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
Freshman Maddie Hickman added 12 points, five boards and five steals for the Barons. Junior Sarah Brown had 11 points, five assists and two steals.
DeKalb will play Angola Friday at Angola High School with the junior varsity game starting at 6 p.m.
AHS usually plays its girls basketball games at Central Gym. However, Central Gym is hosting the Princess Classic Saturday and Sunday. The Princess Classic is a huge youth gymnastics meet hosted by Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics.
