COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost both games of a doubleheader to the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-0 and 4-0 Thursday night.
Four Whitecaps pitchers combined to no-hit the TinCaps in game two, 4-0.
Sandel De La Cruz went the first three and two-thirds innings and had three walks and two strikeouts. Michael Bienlien (1-0) was credited with the win in relief. He got the final out in the fourth inning and worked around a walk to retire Fort Wayne in the fifth.
Jared Tobey retired the TinCaps in order in the sixth inning and Whitecaps closer Bryce Tassin retired Fort Wayne in order in the seventh to complete to no-hitter for the Detroit Tigers’ High Class-A affiliate. Daniel Cabrera ran a bit to his left to catch Ethan Skender’s line drive to right field for the final out.
It was the first no-hitter thrown by the Whitecaps since Calvin Chipperfield did it on June 13, 2000. It was the first time the TinCaps were no-hit since June 6, 2018, at South Bend.
The Whitecaps scored the first three runs in the fourth inning. Eric De La Rosa had a two-run double and scored on a wild pitch.
Grant Little, Justin Lopez, Tyler Malone and Reinaldo Ilarraza each drew a walk for Fort Wayne.
Edwuin Bencomo started a bullpen game for the TinCaps and pitched two hitless, scoreless innings. Sam Keating (2-5) suffered the loss in relief.
In game one, Beau Brieske (5-3) pitched a complete game two-hit shutout for West Michigan. He struck out nine and walked two in seven innings, and threw 67 of his 99 pitches for strikes.
Brieske is the first Whitecap to throw a complete game shutout since Eudis Idrogo did it in 2018.
West Michigan gave Brieske more than enough runs to work with in the top of the first inning by scoring three times.
Gage Workman was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, a run scored and a stolen base for the Whitecaps. Eric De La Rosa was 2-for-2 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases. Cabrera scored twice.
Kelvin Alarcon drew two walks for the TinCaps. Gabe Mosser (3-5) was the starting and losing pitcher.
Fort Wayne will play at West Michigan today at 7:05 p.m.
