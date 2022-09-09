Prep Volleyball Hornets handle Cougars
ALBION — Angola defeated Central Noble 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Kyndal Pease had 11 digs and Kyleigh Egolf had eight digs for the Cougars. Kennedy Vice had five assists. Aunna Jackson, Ella Zolman, Lydia Replogle and Kelsee Lutz had a block apiece.
Lakers outlast East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland won in five sets over East Noble on Thursday, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 16-25, 15-10.
Peyton Hartsough led the Lakers with 15 digs, 13 kills, three blocks and three aces. Justice Haston had 40 assists and 10 digs. Faith Riehl had 14 digs, eight kills, two blocks and two aces.
Lauren Leu had 14 kills, six digs and two blocks for Lakeland. Kaitlyn Keck had nine kills, eight digs and five aces. Adelyn Dininny added 22 digs and six aces.
The Lakers won the junior varsity and “C” team matches in three sets.
Chargers best Garrett in 5 sets
LIGONIER — West Noble outlasted Garrett in five sets in Northeast Corner Conference action on Thursday. The scores were 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8.
Alexia Mast had 26 digs and 18 assists for the Chargers. Jada Nelson had 30 digs and two aces. Alayna DeLong had 10 kills and a block. Laci Roy had six aces. Molly Jones added six kills and two blocks.
West Noble won the junior varsity contest 25-18, 25-17. Chloe Sprague had 17 digs and four aces for the Chargers. Miah Hilbish had 12 assists, Riley Krider had nine digs, and Abby Seigel had five kills.
Warriors fall to Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Westview lost to Northridge 25-11, 25-9, 25-9 on Thursday.
The Raiders defeated the Warriors in the junior varsity match 25-7, 25-11.
In other action on Thursday, Prairie Heights lost at Fairfield 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 in Northeast Corner Conference action.
Boys Prep Tennis Knights battle in loss to Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble competed on every court in a 3-2 Northeast 8 Conference loss to state-ranked Leo on Thursday.
Chargers escape AHS with win
ANGOLA — West Noble defeated Angola 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
The Chargers earned all of their points with straight-set victories in all the singles positions with Nate Shaw at No. 1, Nevin Phares at No. 2 and Luke Schermerhorn at No. 3.
West Noble won the junior varsity dual 5-4.
In other NECC action Thursday, Lakeland lost at Fairfield 5-0.
West Noble 3, Angola 2
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Aiden Buchanan 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nevin Phares (WN) def. Haven Stockamp 6-2, 6-2. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Johan Mina 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Quinn Aldred-Brady Warren (A) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-2, 6-0. 2. Jed Mortorff-Max Brandon (A) def. Andrew Deel-Nolan Kelly 6-2, 6-3.
Girls Prep Soccer Hornets prevail over Lakers
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Lakeland 1-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Frances Krebs scored for the Hornets on an assist from Maddie Dailey. Jacque Miller and Addie Sallows shared the shutout in goal.
Barons, LPC defeated
DeKalb lost to Carroll 3-0 on Thursday while Lakewood Park lost 2-0 at home to Woodlan.
Boys Prep Soccer Hornets lose to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — Angola lost to Huntington North 2-1 on Thursday.
Weston Gray scored for the Hornets. Jorge Iranzo made six saves in goal.
Garrett, Lakeland lose
Garrett lost at home 3-1 to Wayne on Thursday while Lakeland fell 1-0 at Wawasee.
At Garrett, Braydon Kennedy scored for the Railroaders on an assist from Chase Leech.
Freshman Trevor Thomas played a large majority of the match in goal for Garrett and made 12 saves. Kennedy also played several minutes between the pipes and made two saves.
Girls Prep Golf Fremont wins at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Fremont beat Wawasee 189-207 Thursday at Maxwelton.
Khloe Glendening was medalist with a 44 to lead the Eagles (11-1).
Other Fremont scores included 46 from Presley Scott, 47 from Kenadee Porath and 52 from Autumn Emerick.
’Busco beats Westview by a shot
LAGRANGE — Churubusco was a shot better than Westview, 203-204, Thursday in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Heron Creek.
Hope Haarer was medalist with a 43 to lead the Warriors.
Barons fall to Carroll on Sr. night
AUBURN — DeKalb honored its seniors on Thursday at Bridgewater, but lost to 11th-ranked Carroll 156-190.
Baron seniors Lillie Cone, Delaney Cox and Carine Bowers were recognized for their commitment to the program and their school.
Marissa GeRue was medalist with a 35 and freshman Taylor Larkins fired a 36 to lead the Chargers.
Unified Flag Football Barons defeat Central Noble
ALBION — DeKalb defeated Central Noble 50-32 on Wednesday.
Myles Dobson ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Barons. Noah Griggs also ran for two touchdowns. Lionel Cox had two receiving touchdowns, one on a pass from Dobson and the other on a pass from Dominick Keen.
Aiden Maloney and Preston Hayward each had a rushing touchdown for DeKalb.
The Barons’ next game is at home against Carroll on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
In other area action recently, East Noble lost at Homestead 37-18 on Wednesday and Central Noble lost to visiting Wawasee 18-12 on Thursday.
College Tennis Trine men roll at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s men’s tennis team opened its fall season with a 9-0 victory over Manchester on Thursday.
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Cole Goodman (T) def. Austin Arnold 6-1, 6-0. 2. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Brennan Beachy 6-1, 6-3. 3. Aaron Streit (T) def. Reece Romer 6-1, 6-0. 4. Drew Dixon (T) def. Aiden Richardson 6-0, 6-1. 5. Caleb Morris (T) Omar Lemus 6-0, 6-2. 6. Ryan Smith (T) def. Braydon Hoggatt 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. A. Arnold-Beachy 8-2. 2. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. Romer-A. Richardson 8-2. 3. Morris-Schilthuis (T) def. Hoggatt-Lemus 8-1.
Junior High Volleyball Baron 8th graders nip Bellmont
DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team got through Bellmont 25-20, 25-23 Thursday in a Junior Northeast 8 Conference match.
Aubrey Stuller had eight service points, three aces, three assists, two kills and one block for the Barons (5-1, 2-0 Jr. NE8). Taya Stahly had six service points and four aces. Lilly Jackson had four assists, three service points, three kills and one ace.
DeAnna Waldon, Jazmynn Stokes and Ella Nixon played well in the back row for DeKalb and had two service points apiece.
The Barons host Woodside on Monday.
CN’s 6th grade teams win
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade teams defeated Whitko Wednesday. The “A” match scores were 25-6, 25-8. The “B” match scores were 14-25, 25-6, 15-4.
The Cougars has 83 good serves in those five sets.
“Both teams battled hard and used great communication,” CN coach Samantha Schoeff said. “Both teams served well and had multiple touch plays.”
DeKalb’s 6th’s “B” team wins
DeKalb’s sixth grade teams split with Indian Springs on Wednesday. The Barons won the “B” match 25-18, 25-23, but lost the “A” match 24-25, 25-15, 15-13.
In the “B” match, Mikayla Huisman had six aces for the Barons, and Reagan Feagler had three aces. Macey Trochill and Kayles Garten each added kills and a set of aces.
In the “A” match, Sela Gerig had six aces and three kills for DeKalb. Trochill, Lailaa Geraghty and Kolbie Oliphant added multiple aces.
