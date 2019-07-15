Auto Racing Champs crowned in AMS feature races
FREMONT — Angola Motorsport Speedway held an autograph night on Saturday and crowned a few feature winners.
The feature winners were Tommy Cook in the late models, Stephen Minich Jr. in the modifieds, Tristan Crago in the street stocks, Dan Foulk in the mini-stocks and Jeff Barney Jr. in the front wheel drives. Foulk won his fifth straight feature race in the mini-stocks.
It will be Christmas in July this coming Saturday at AMS, and the program will be presented by LaGrange Country Dodge. The track’s regular weekly divisions will be in action, and there will be a bike giveaway for the kids. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Prep Football North beats South
INDIANAPOLIS — The North defeated the South 25-24 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star Game Friday night at North Central High School.
East Noble’s Kaiden Harshberger, Central Noble’s Levi Leffers and Angola’s Luke Honer played for the North. who defeated the South for the fifth straight year.
Golf Stinson repeats as Fort Wayne city champ
FORT WAYNE — Former Tri-State University women’s golf coach Lori Stinson won her second straight Fort Wayne Golf Association women’s city tournament Sunday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club.
Stinson, 49, shot 222 for 54 holes and edged University of Dayton golfer Sarah Frazier by one shot. Frazier had a big comeback attempt on Sunday with a 69 in her final round.
Stinson shot 74 in the first round, 72 in the second round and 76 in the final round. She won the Fort Wayne city women’s tournament for the fifth time, also winning the event in 1988, 1989 and 1991.
Stinson became Tri-State’s first women’s golf coach in 1994 and led the Thunder for five years. She led the team to the NAIA national championship in 1997.
Stinson is now a realtor in Fort Wayne and is in Trine University’s Athletic Hall of Fame. She became the first full-time women’s golf coach at NCAA Division II Grand Valley State, Michigan, and turned the Lakers into a national power in her time there from 1999 to 2008.
Grand Valley made nine NCAA Division II Tournaments under Stinson and finished second in 2005, third in 2008 and fourth in 2006.
Also competing in the Fort Wayne city tournament were two of the Stuckey sisters. DeKalb High School graduate and current Butler University golfer Lexy Stuckey finished 12th with 243 (80-82-81). DeKalb senior-to-be Allyson Stuckey placed in a three-way tie for 17th with 251 (88-81-82).
