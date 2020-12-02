High Schools Fremont provides schedule updates
FREMONT — Fremont athletic director Roger Probst announced the attendance plan for tonight’s junior varsity and varsity home boys basketball games with Fort Wayne South Side.
Each Eagle JV and varsity player may have two representatives purchase tickets in their name at the door for $5 each. All representatives can be present for both games.
The JV game will start at 6:15 p.m. today at Fremont High School, with the varsity contest to follow.
Fremont will make up its home games with Lakeland next Friday, starting with the JV game at 6 p.m.
For girls basketball, the Eagles will play a varsity game only at Lakeland on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Fremont also has some makeup dates set. They will travel to Wayne on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. JV start, play Heritage for a 5:30 p.m. JV tip Saturday at Heritage, host Central Noble on Dec. 22 for a 6 p.m. JV tip, and play at West Noble on Dec. 23 for a 4:30 p.m. C-team start.
Fremont’s postponement with Blackhawk Christian will not be made up. The Braves found another opponent.
For wrestling, Fremont will travel to Angola on Jan. 2 for a triple dual meet. Both local teams will also wrestle Leo. The Garrett Invitational, scheduled for Jan. 16, 2021, has been canceled.
In freshman boys basketball, the game at Lakewood Park Christian was moved to Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m. and the home contest with Central Noble was moved to CN and will be played on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The game at Elkhart Christian scheduled for Feb. 8 was canceled and will not be made up.
Lakeland announces makeup dates
LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/Senior High School athletic director Kyle Grossman announced several schedule adjustments on Thursday.
In girls junior varsity and varsity basketball, the Lakers will host a varsity game only on Saturday at 6 p.m. Lakeland will also only play varsity games at Prairie Heights Monday, at Fairfield next Friday and at Bethany Christian on Dec. 12. The Prairie Heights game will start around 6:40 p.m. after the Panthers’ senior night festivities.
Lakeland will host JV and varsity games against Central Noble on Jan. 21.
Boys JV and varsity basketball has four makeup dates. The teams will host Fremont next Friday, host Fairfield on Dec. 15, travel to East Noble on Jan 19, and travel to DeKalb on Jan. 25.
The wrestling team lost a big meet. The John Glenn Superdual, scheduled for Dec. 12, was cancelled.
In junior high boys basketball, the seventh and eighth grade teams will travel to Hamilton on Tuesday and the sixth grade team will host Hamilton on Dec. 15.
Boys Basketball Homer-West Noble games postponed
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity and varsity home games with Homer, Michigan, scheduled for Dec. 29, have been postponed. West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said efforts are being made to make those games up.
Michigan high school basketball teams cannot play games prior to Jan. 4.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association fell in line with Michigan’s three-week pause issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state finals for girls swimming and diving and the state playoffs for volleyball and 8-man and 11-man football will be completed in the last half of December. Practices for those remaining fall sports athletes and all winter sports will start again on Wednesday.
M.S. Basketball ‘Busco, CN split 6th grade boys games
ALBION — Churubusco and Central Noble split sixth grade boys basketball games on Wednesday. The Eagles won the “A” game 22-14. The Cougars (3-3) took the “B” game 11-10 on a last-second three-pointer from Dexter Osbun.
In the “A” game, Nicolet had nine points to pace Churubusco. CN (3-3) was led in scoring by Landen Burkhart.
On Monday in Syracuse, Central Noble’s “B” team defeated Wawasee 16-5. The Cougars were beat in the “A” game 43-23. Burkhart had 11 points in the “A” game and 10 points in the “B” contest.
On Wednesday, the Central Noble seventh grade boys won at Fremont 28-21.
