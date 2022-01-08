ANGOLA – Trine men’s basketball team began defense of its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship against its biggest rival recently Saturday afternoon with defense being the operative word.
The Thunder shut down Albion 80-37 at the MTI Center in a rematch of last season’s MIAA Tournament championship game.
Trine (8-4, 1-0 MIAA) held the heavily guard-oriented Britons to 25% shooting from the floor in the first half (6-24) while forcing 14 Albion turnovers in taking a 37-15 lead into halftime. A large majority of those turnovers were out of the Thunder’s halfcourt defense.
Albion ended up shooting 27% from the field (12-45) and had 26 turnovers.
“Our positioning was significant,” Trine coach Brooks Miller said. “We’ve become more disciplined in the last few weeks. We’re not trying to do too much. We don’t have to gamble. We were in the right spots defensively.
“We practiced really well last week. We’re as healthy as we have been all year. We’ve come back from (holiday) break and have had great leadership.”
Miller emptied the bench just past the midway point of the second half and everybody pitched in for Trine in the victory.
Twelve Thunder players scored, including five in double figures. Trine was led by East Noble graduate Brent Cox, who had 15 points and three assists.
Nick Bowman had 12 points and four steals. Aiden Warzecha, Bryce Williams and Mitchell Geller had 11 points apiece. Warzecha also had six rebounds and four assists while Geller had five boards, three steals and a blocked shot.
Sophomore Fred Garland had nine points and seven rebounds for Albion (5-8, 1-1).
The Thunder will make up their MIAA game at Hope Monday at 7 p.m. The contest was postponed this past Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues at Hope.
The Thunder played a challenging non-conference schedule before MIAA play began and learned what type of team they are.
“Really what it did for us is figure out what our rotation is,” Miller said. “We added some talent in Hayden Jones and Grant Pahl, and Geller is much improved.
“But it’s not just about basketball. It’s about being together. We have six seniors and when this is over, they all are going in their different directions. We are understanding the value of our time together.”
