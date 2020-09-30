Boys Soccer
Chargers win on senior night Monday
LIGONIER — West Noble capped off an emotional senior night with an 8-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Eastside on Monday.
Charger seniors and their parents were recognized, and that included the parents of the late Tony Reyes. Erik Medina, Coy Wolheter, Jose Dominguez, Jordan Bonilla and Alex Marmalejo were honored as well. Wolheter, Dominguez and Bonilla had a goal apiece against the Blazers.
Henry Torres had two goals and an assist for West Noble. Victor Rodriguez and Alex Llera each had a goal and an assist.
Alexis Flores also scored for the Chargers. Eric Galarza and Josue Haro each had an assist.
DeKalb falls in conference finale
DECATUR — DeKalb dropped its final Northeast 8 Conference match of the season 4-0 to Bellmont Monday.
The Barons (3-10-1 overall, 2-5 NE8) will host Heritage Wednesday.
Girls Soccer Barons down Westview
WATERLOO — DeKalb ended the regular season with a 6-0 victory over Westview on Tuesday.
Six different girls scored for the Barons (14-2): Hope Lewis, Maddison Linker, Sam Slavin, Riley Exford, Jaylin Carroll and Brooke Bowers.
Chargers lost at LaVille
LAKEVILLE — West Noble lost to LaVille 6-2 on Tuesday.
Sherlyn Torres and Alondra Sosa scored for the Chargers. Angela Pena assisted on Sosa’s goal.
Volleyball
Lakers handle Fremont
FREMONT — Lakeland stayed Perfect in the Northeast Corner Conference Tuesday by defeating Fremont 25-12, 25-16, 25-18.
Bailey Hartsough has 18 kills, 13 digs, three aces and a solo block for the Lakers (16-5, 8-0 NECC). Lilly Baird had 24 assists and was 12-12 serving with three aces. Kelsie Bowling had eight kills, seven digs and was 14-15 serving. Faith Riehl had 12 digs and five kills, and Kylie Bowling added two solo blocks.
Hornets sweep Churubusco
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday, 25-17, 25-6, 25-14. The Hornets are 13-5, 6-1 in the NECC.
In other volleyball action Monday, Hamilton lost in three sets at Fairfield.
Boys Tennis Eagles defeat Luers
FREMONT — Fremont ended the regular season with a 5-0 victory over Bishop Luers on Tuesday. The Eagles only lost three games and enter today’s DeKalb Sectional with a 13-6 record.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 6-0 and finished its season with a 9-3 record.
Fremont 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Henry Kiracofe 6-2, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Joe Fink 6-0, 6-0. 3. Evan Towns (F) def. Luke Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Teddy McComb-Donaldo Carrillo 6-1, 6-0. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Alex Chilenski (F) def. Jack Nelson-David Reiff 6-0, 6-0.
College Soccer Trine women hold off Indiana Tech
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team got past Indiana Tech 4-3 on Tuesday.
The Thunder scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead midway through the second half. The Warriors scored twice in the final six and a half minutes, but Trine hung on.
Mia Schlueter had two goals for the Thunder. Taylor Noll and Veronica Ocampo each had a goal and an assist.
Jessalyn Frederick made seven saves in the Trine goal. Olivia Argentieri and Kayla Dennewitz each had an assist.
College Tennis
Trine teams defeat PilotsGRANGER — Both Trine University teams ended their fall seasons with wins over Bethel on Tuesday, 4-3 in the men’s dual and 5-2 in the women’s dual.
Both duals went by NAIA scoring rules. Each singles win earns a point. The team that wins more of the doubles matches wins another point.
The Thunder women completed the fall with a 7-0 record.
Alex Mullet won the deciding point for the Trine men over the Pilots at No. 6 singles as he defeated Jayson LaGrou 3-6, 6-2, 10-3. The Thunder finish the fall 4-3.
Westview graduate Kurtis Davis won for Bethel at No. 1 singles, defeating Isaac Everitt 6-0, 6-4. Former Warrior Jeryl Weaver won for the Pilots at No. 1 doubles.
Trine men 4, Bethel 3
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (BU) def. Isaac Everitt 6-0, 6-4. 2. Aaron Streit (TU) def. Wes Troyer 0-6, 6-4, 10-7. 3. Mitch Rose (TU) def. Jerad Bos 7-5, 4-6, 10-4. 4. Brian Shembarger (BU) def. Ryan Smith 7-5, 4-6, 10-0. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Jeryl Weaver 6-3, 6-3. 6. Alex Mullet (TU) def. Jayson LaGrou 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.
Doubles: 1. J. Weaver-Shembarger (BU) def. Streit-R. Smith 6-3. 2. W. Troyer-Bos (BU) def. Dixon-Ethan Wallace 6-2. 3. Everitt-Mullet (TU) def. Ku. Davis-LaGrou 7-6 (7-4).
Trine women 5, Bethel 2
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Grace Haley 6-1, 7-6 (7-0). 2. Jadyn Davis (TU) def. Emili Runestad 6-1, 7-5. 3. Layla Jojo (BU) def. Eva Morales 7-5, 6-2. 4. Kyla Heckaman (BU) def. Ellie Cole 6-2, 6-1. 5. Trista Savage (TU) def. Makenna Moore 6-3, 6-3. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Anna Pope 6-1. 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Haley-Jojo 6-2. 2. Heckaman-Runestad (BU) def. Savage-Andrea Jordan 6-2. 3. Lozier-J. Davis (TU) def. Pope-Audriana-Plothow 6-3.
M.S. Soccer West Noble tops CN
ALBION — West Noble won 6-2 over Central Noble on Tuesday. The Chargers scored three goals in each half.
Tyler Steele scored both Cougar goals. Katie Dunafin had an assist.
