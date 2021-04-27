WATERLOO — The match was already decided and DeKalb already had a victory in hand.
You couldn’t tell that from watching the No. 1 doubles match, however. The DeKalb team of Maddie Hickman and Bella Brunson battled from behind and faced a third-set tiebreaker against Blackhawk Christian’s Margaret Dees-Evans and Liz Pickett.
Dees-Evans and Pickett had leads early in the third set, but were down 6-5 when they won to force the tiebreaker. The DeKalb duo surged to take the first four points, however, and went to finish a 4-1 team win.
Hickman and Brunson prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-1) on the warm but blustery afternoon.
“We’ve been talking about having that will to win and being aggressive, and our girls showed that tonight at one doubles,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “They did not give up. We’ve been talking about it’s OK to make mistakes but learn from their mistakes, and they showed that tonight.
“I’m so proud of Bella and Maddie. They came off and said, ‘We’re mentally and physically exhausted.’ We all said ‘Good. That shows that you gave it your all.’”
DeKalb improved to 2-4 and seemed to take a step forward with the win, which started a busy week of tennis. The Barons have dual matches the next three days before hosting their annual invitational Saturday.
“They played great tonight. They’re finally starting to do what we’re talking about,” Rhodes Yarian said. “At practices and at changeovers, things that we need to work on, they’re going out and changing them.
“Huge growth, huge success and why we won tonight. They’re starting to figure it out on their own and they’re doing a great job.”
DeKalb also had a three-set victory at three singles, with Lauren Blythe taking control to complete a 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 victory against Sophie Williams.
The Barons won in straight sets at two doubles with the team of Evie Pepple and Kenlee Dick defeating Tessa Zolman and Marlee Steffen 6-1, 6-2. Alli Burton won 6-3, 7-5 over Roselyn Sanchez at two singles in a match that featured several long games.
“Alli had a good match tonight, too,” Rhodes Yarian said. “We’ve been working on each point and having her hit the ball harder, and she did that tonight. This was the best tennis match she’s played this year.
“I’m proud of all them tonight. They played right down to the last point.”
Blackhawk’s only win came at one singles from Mallory Needles, who downed Ella Cruz 6-3, 6-1.
DeKalb also won the junior varsity match 4-0. Brooklyn Clark and Izzy Gettys won singles matches for the Barons. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Alex Leco and Katelynn Hartsough, and Becca Days and Kayla Grogg also were victorious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.