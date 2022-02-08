FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s girls bowling team had to sweat out a close stepladder final match with Highland in the high school state bowling finals at Pro Bowl West Saturday.
It came down to the final frame of the second of the two games, when senior Hope Moring recorded a 9 on her last shot to give DeKalb enough total pins.
“I’m not sure Hope knew how much she needed to seal it for us,” coach Mike Plummer said. “I knew, and I was a nervous wreck.
“The girls didn’t know until they heard me and another coach whooping and hollering. Then they knew. There were a lot of happy tears.”
The Barons defeated Highland by a five-pin margin. They had won the first game of the stepladder finals 163-149, and the Trojans took the second game 169-160 for a total of 323-318 in DeKalb’s favor.
Juli Plummer helped the Barons by picking up a spare in the ninth frame. Moring also picked up a spare in the 10th, giving her one more roll.
“She knew she had to get the highest pin count possible, and she got a 9,” Coach Plummer said.
Juli Plummer and Moring, along with Ryleigh Marquardt, were part of the 2020 DeKalb team that was the first from the school to reach state. The Barons were eighth that year.
Sophomores Elizabeth Jones, Harlee Toy and Kylye Snyder blended with the veteran bowlers to create a deep and solid team.
“It was very pleasing to see them having this success, believing they could do it,” Coach Plummer said.
DeKalb qualified first through the 12 Baker games in the state tournament with a score of 2,036, with Highland second at 2,012. Terre Haute North was third with 1,988. Highland defeated Terre Haute North 283-264 in the first stepladder match to get its shot at the Barons.
The Barons were third after five games, but took off after they bowled the top game of the day, a 226 in the sixth round. That moved them into the lead, which they did not relinquish.
“We just stayed pretty consistent the rest of the day,” Coach Plummer said. “We had one more 200 game (a 203 in the eighth round), and we didn’t have any really bad games.”
DeKalb added the state championship trophy to the sectional and regional championships it won earlier.
Losing just two seniors, the Barons will have a strong group returning.
“We have some good talent coming up, and we have most of this team back,” Coach Plummer said. “If they continue to work hard, I think we could go to state again next year.”
DeKalb sophomore Joshua Wirges competed in the singles portion of the boys state finals. He finished 23rd with a 474 series.
