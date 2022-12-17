WATERLOO — DeKalb hung around for a half with Norwell Friday night.
The Knights took command after intermission, however, keeping pressure on the Barons with their defense and making a big run of points to pull away to a 66-49 win in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams.
The Knights won their sixth straight since a one-point loss to Carroll in their season opener.
Norwell (6-1 overall, 1-0 NE8) led just 30-24 at the break 34-28 midway through the third before outscoring the Barons 15-2 over the final 3:19 of the quarter for a 49-30 lead at the last stop. The Knights pushed their margin as high as 24 in the fourth quarter before the Barons cut into the lead.
“Our effort was good again,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We continued to compete. They’re really good. They shoot it so well. They’re fast. That’s the best team we’ll play all year.
“I think we’re getting better. The kids are listening and they’re trying to get better. The change we need is them wanting to win really badly, but we’ve got to keep improving to get that.”
Luke McBride hit four threes and scored a game-best 27 to lead Norwell. Lleyton Bailey added 14 and Brody Bolyn had eight.
Alex Leslie scored 13 to lead DeKalb (0-7, 0-1) and was 9-of-9 at the free throw line. Caden Pettis scored nine points and Braiden Boyd and Caiden Hinkle both put in seven.
Hinkle’s basket inside got DeKalb within 37-30 with 2:44 left in the third, but the Barons didn’t score the rest of the quarter. Lleyton Bailey and Cohen Bailey hit threes during that surge for Norwell.
The Barons briefly took an 18-17 lead in the second quarter on Leslie’s three-point play, but McBride answered with a three-point play at the other end. A steal and slam by Donnie Wiley and two free throws from Leslie helped DeKalb stay within six at the half.
“We wanted to get Alex more involved today. He did really well and he got fouled a lot, which is good,” Beasley said.
The Barons learned the hard way that the little things are magnified against a team of Norwell’s ability.
“Early on a backscreen we didn’t talk well,” Beasley said. “We changed defenses one time and we gave them a three. The second half we gave them a three because two guys didn’t talk. That’s eight points we gave them for lack of talking.
“How many points did we give them on not catching the ball, or being able to take a dribble or two and jump stop? It comes down to the little things. Until we do those better, it’s hard for us to score.”
Norwell won the junior varsity game 51-44. Brady Culler had 12, Hinkle scored 10 and Myles Dobson added nine for DeKalb.
The Barons took the freshman contest 32-28. David Burton and Nolan Sonnenberg scored nine each for DeKalb and Graden Pepple added eight.
