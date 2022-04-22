EDON, Ohio — Just four minutes across the Indiana-Ohio border in Hamilton, Fremont’s baseball team traveled to Edon to take on the Bombers in nonconference action, winning 13-1 to improve to 5-2.
What helped the Eagles in the game was their bunting, as Fremont picked up three runs and placed runners on base throughout the night, finishing with six successful bunts for the night.
The first inning saw both the Eagles and Bombers (4-5) load the bases, though Edon’s starting pitcher Wade Parrish and Fremont’s Remy Crabill both got out of their respective halves of the inning by forcing their final batters to ground out or into a fielder’s choice to shortstop.
At the mound, Crabill finished with four strikeouts, giving up four hits (one through four innings) and one walk in five innings of action.
“Remy’s only pitched one inning this year,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “In the past he’s had some control issues, but he’s been much more controlled this year. I don’t know what he what he ended up with, but going into the sixth inning, he had thrown 69 pitches, 44 of which were strikes. It was good to see that because he’s worked hard to be a pitcher and has never been able to get on the mound consistently.”
The Eagles took their first and only lead of the game in the top of the second inning, when back-to-back singles by Corbin Beeman (4-for-5, 4 runs batted in, 3 runs) and Brody Foulk (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 walk), followed by a steal from Foulk to third, resulted in Gabel Pentecost (1-for-5, 1 RBI) singling on a squeeze bunt down the third-base line to score Beeman.
Ethan Bock (1-for-4, 1 RBI), the next batter up, grounded out to shortstop, but brought home Foulk on the play to put Fremont up 2-0. The Bombers got out of the inning by forcing Eagles catcher Nick Miller (1-for-3, 1 run, 2 walks) to ground out to shortstop.
Following a three up, three down bottom half of the second for the Eagles defense, the offense added two more runs in the third to lead 4-0 after Beeman doubled to right field following a sacrifice bunt from Isaac Hirschy (1-for-4) to move and later score Crabill (1-for-2, 2 runs, 2 BB) and Cayden Hufnagle (3 runs, 1 RBI) from second and third.
Beeman scored on the following play, a single from Foulk to give the Eagles a 5-0 advantage. Jacob Wagner (0-for-3, 1 run, 1 BB) tacked on one more run in the top of the fourth after being walked and stealing third, before scoring on an error by Edon catcher Garrett Skiles after Hufnagle flied out to center field.
After a single from Beeman in the fifth, he scored once again after Pentecost hit a fly ball and reached first on an error from Edon’s right fielder.
The Eagles then added three more runs, two of which were bunts by Hufnagle and Hirschy, off three errors in a row by the Bombers to lead 10-0. Edon had seven total errors for the game to Fremont’s two, to which Coach Bock credited to his team’s bunting.
“I think it’s our ability to bunt up and down the lineup that puts teams in a tough defensive position,” Bock said. “We kind of have to because we don’t have a bunch of home-run hitters.”
The Bombers got on the board for the first and only time in the bottom of the sixth when Ethan Steinke tripled before later stealing home. The Eagles answered with two more runs from Miller and Dylan Friend in the seventh.
In relief at the mound, Friend threw three strikeouts over the final two innings.
“We don’t have a lot of experienced pitchers or a lot of guys that can dazzle,” Bock said. “But we do have a lot of guys who will step up and throw strikes at big speeds, so I’m not worried about pitching.”
Fremont faces Angola at home in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. in what will be five games in four days for the Eagles. The first game will be a Northeast Corner Conference game.
“I know the guys at this time would much rather play than practice,” Bock said. “So bring it on!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.