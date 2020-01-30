Boys Basketball DeKalb player’s points reported incorrectly
WATERLOO — The point total for DeKalb’s Brantley Hickman was reported incorrectly in a report on the DeKalb-Snider game in Thursday’s edition of The Star.
Hickman scored 17 points in the Barons’ 82-65 loss to the Panthers.
The Star regrets the error.
Girls Basketball DeKalb seventh grade falls to Indian Springs
COLUMBIA CITY — Indian Springs defeated DeKalb 43-18 in the seventh-grade conference tournament Wednesday.
Ashley Cox led DeKalb with 10 points. Sophia Jackson had six and Lily Bailey scored two.
DeKalb finished its season with a 12-6 record.
Gymnastics
DeKalb earns best score, but falls to Homestead
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb posted a season-best score of 105.9, but Homestead scored 109.3 to defeat the Barons in a dual meet Wednesday.
The Spartans’ Gianna Zirille won all four events and the all-around, scoring 37.75. Teammate Nadia Barron was second in all four events and the all-around.
DeKalb’s Sarah Boyd was third in the all-around at 35.95 and Lauren Blythe was fourth with a personal-best score of 35.3. The two tied for third place in the floor at 9.5, with Blythe recording a PR.
Boyd was runner-up in the vault at 9.35 and third in the bars at 8.4. Allison Burton was fourth in the bars with a PR of 8.2, and Blythe tied Homestead’s Megan Carr for fifth at 8.15.
Blythe was third in the beam with a 9.3 and Burton and Carr tied for fourth at 8.95. Both Baron gymnasts established PRs.
Kristen Azzue was fifth at 9.15 in the floor and Burton was sixth with a PR of 9.075.
Burton also had a PR in the all-around, and Britney Williams had a PR in the vault for DeKalb.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed individually and scored 31.775 in the all-around.
