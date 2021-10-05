Prep Boys Tennis 2 local individual sectional matches moved to Angola
DUNLAP — Due to an unavoidable school conflict for one of the participants, a singles match and a doubles match from the Concord Individual Sectional will be played today at 7:30 p.m. at Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
The singles match will pit East Noble’s Vittorio Bona against Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler. The doubles match will have EN’s Carver Miller and Max Bender take on Hornets Connor Libey and Marcus Miller.
2021 All-Northeast 8 Conference teams announced
HUNTINGTON — The 2021 All-Northeast 8 Conference boys tennis teams were announced on Sunday.
Conference champion East Noble had four of its five positions represented, and DeKalb received some sort of recognition for three positions.
The Knights’ Vittorio Bona made the All-NE8 first team for singles, and the doubles pair of Carver Miller and Max Bender also made the first team.
Nolan Ogle made the singles second team while Ryan Ludwig and Brycen Ortiz were doubles honorable mentions.
The Barons’ Owen Holwerda made the All-Northeast 8 singles second team. Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel earned first team honors at doubles. Krue Nagel was a singles honorable mention.
Prep Volleyball DeKalb JV places third
EMMA — DeKalb’s junior varsity took third place in a tournament at Westview Saturday.
The Barons went 3-1 for the day.
Breanna Fordyce had 14 kills and Rebecca Yarian had nine for DeKalb. Sophia Jackson had 21 assists and 10 aces.
Kenlee Dick had 12 assists and eight aces. Ashley Cox had 16 digs and Sienna Abbott had five.
College Golf Trine men place fourth in Calvin’s MIAA jamboree
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team was fourth in Calvin’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Monday at Stonewater Country Club.
The Thunder shot 314, which was three shots behind third-place Kalamazoo and 10 shot ahead of fifth-place Adrian. The Knights won with 293, and Hope was second with 302. Calvin’s Sam Holland was medalist with a 1-under par 69.
Mark Civanich led Trine with 72 and tied for third individually.
The Thunder also had 78 from Mitch Lowney, 82s from Jack Brockie and Charlie Erikson and 91 from Brogan Brockie.
Two other Trine guys played as individuals. Carter Rang fired a 79 and Mitch Blank had an 85.
Trine women struggle at MIAA jamboree at Thornapple Pointe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women golf team was ninth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree hosted by Calvin at Thornapple Pointe Saturday.
The Thunder had 356. Hope won with 316, and the Knights were second with 326. Calvin’s Chandler Sjoerdsma and Kalamazoo’s Darby Scott shared individual medalist honors with 75.
Lily Williamson led Trine 87. The Thunder also had 88 from Grace Dubec, 90 from Reagan Guthrie, 91 from Maire Sullivan and 94 from Carli Sanford. Bailey Bravata played as an individual and shot 91.
Middle Sch. Cross Country DMS boys third in invite
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb Middle School’s boys team took third in the New Haven invtational at Huntington University Sept. 25.
Corbin Smith was 22nd in 11:20 to pace the Barons. Other DeKalb finishers incuded Brady Vince (29th, 11:43), Alex Stahl (33rd, 12:04), Nolan Sonnenberg (34th, 12:05) and Caden Rice (42nd, 12:13)
DeKalb’s girls were sixth behind overall champion Sarah Maple (11:33). Other Baron finishers were Reese Schmidt (11th, 12:11), Baylee Tysen (41st, 13:12), Eliana Shaffer (60th, 13:44) and Claire Woodcox (83rd, 14:14).
Middle School Volleyball Cougar eighth-graders prevail
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated Prairie Heights 25-24, 21-25, 15-5 on Monday.
The Cougars (15-2) played smart and played well defensively, according to coach Katelyn Ayres.
Ellie Clevenger and Katie Forker each had five perfect serve receive passes for Central Noble.
Baron eighth-graders win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth grade took a 25-13, 25-6 win over New Haven last Tuesday.
Lilli Van Gessel had 12 points, nine aces and three kills for DeKalb. Anna McHenry and Vanessa Chorpenning both had four points with three aces.
Autumn Klinker and Julie McBride both scored two points with two aces. Belle Wimer and Macie Hall both had a point. Kylie McCann had four kills and two assists.
Monday, DeKalb was a 25-23, 17-25, 15-8 winner at Crestview. Van Gessel had six points with five aces, and also had eight kills and seven assists. Klinker and Hailey Hughes each had three points with two aces, and Klinker also had three kills.
Wimer had two points, and Chorpenning, Kassidy Garten and McCann had aces. McCann had two kills and Garten had one.
DeKalb took third place in the nine-team West Noble Invitational Sept. 25.
The Barons won over Bremen (25-13, 12-25, 15-13) and Lakeland (25-21, 25-18) in pool play. DeKalb lost in the tournament round to Central Noble (17-25, 17-25) and Bethany Christian 20-25, 25-22, 3-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.