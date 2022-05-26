An early downpour of rain on Thursday and more rain in forecast on Friday have pushed many of the area baseball and softball sectionals to Saturday.
The only addition to today’s schedule will be a first-round game in the Class 2A Eastside Baseball Sectional between South Adams and Adams Central.
In the 2A Eastside Softball Sectional, Bishop Luers will play Woodlan in a semifinal game Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of that contest will play the host Blazers in the final at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The final two first-round games of the 3A Angola Baseball Sectional will be played on Saturday, including the host Hornets taking on Leo at 1 p.m.
The semifinals were moved to Monday, with the final to follow. Garrett will play Bishop Dwenger at 11 a.m.
In the 1A sectionals at Fremont, the softball final between FHS and Elkhart Christian will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Vistula Park and all three first-round sectional baseball games will be played on Saturday, starting with the host Eagles versus Blackhawk Christian at 10 a.m. Lakewood Park will play Bethany Christian at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinals and final of the Fremont Baseball Sectional will be played on Monday. Hamilton will play the Fremont-Blackhawk winner in the first semifinal at 10 a.m.
The 2A Westview Softball Sectional will finish on Saturday. The host Warriors will play Fairfield in the first semifinal, starting at 10 a.m., followed by Prairie Heights taking on Bremen. The sectional final will be played that evening, starting at 7 p.m.
Also in boys golf, matches featuring West Noble and Bremen at Whitko and East Noble at Northrop scheduled for Wednesday and Prairie Heights’ home dual against Whitko on Tuesday were all cancelled. None of them will be made up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.