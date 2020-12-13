WATERLOO — East Noble and DeKalb made do with what they had in Saturday’s Northeast 8 Conference triple dual wrestling meet.
Both had gaps in their lineups due to COVID quarantines, and sent the wrestlers who were available onto the mat to compete.
Norwell defeated the Knights 45-28 and the Barons 51-24.
East Noble edged the Barons in a hotly-contested 42-35 match. Rafe Worman’s win by decision over Jacob Everson at 160 pounds brought the Barons within a point at 36-35, but Jacob Graden sealed it for the Knights in the final bout at 170, pinning DeKalb’s Mitch Snyder.
“We’re all a little short-handed, East Noble coach Sam Riesen said. “We’re seeing some good things and we’re some things we can improve on. The kids are out there competing with a positive attitude.
“It’s kind of tough to gauge where everybody is at right now. We beat DeKalb in the last one but they had a few guys out. We’ve got six varsity guys out. I don’t think it gives us an accurate assessment of where we are, where they are.”
The Barons had to give up five forfeits against the Knights, who forfeited one weight class.
“This whole season, that’s going to be a recurring theme,” DeKalb coach Travis Gaff said. “We’re going to see some really weird dual scores all season. It just depends on who’s got who and when they’ve got them.
“I thought we came out really flat against Norwell. We did not wrestle well at all. We had a lot of silly mistakes. We cleaned up a lot of things against East Noble. That was a good, intense match.”
Keegan Mallot (113) also had a pin for East Noble. Landon Armstrong (285), Carter Miller (220) and Elijah Knepper (152) won by pin for the Barons.
DeKalb also got a win by technical fall from Braylon Moyer (106) and a decision from Kasey Bosell (132).
Against Norwell, Aiden Sprague (120), Cody Biddle (138) and Tristen Ward (195) recorded pins for East Noble. Ben Barker (113) won by major decision.
“The Norwell dual we lost some matches where we were right there, and who knows how many people they have out?” Riesen said. “You don’t want to make excuses. You also don’t want to not gain any insight from the matches.
“We feel good about where we’re going to be once we get everybody back. It’s going to be that kind of season. You’re going to have guys out and guys step up, and so far we’re very happy with how those guys have fought and competed, even though we’re not getting results.”
Miller, Armstrong and Knepper also had pins against Norwell for the Barons, who gave up four forfeits to one for Norwell.
“I told our guys if I have three guys that are healthy and capable of wrestling, we’re going to take those three,” Gaff said. “We’ll probably get creamed in the dual score, but they work too hard in practice not to give them the opportunity to compete.
“I hate it for our guys because it doesn’t show how good they are, but we got a lot of good individual mat time in. We learned a lot and we got a lot on film, things that we can fix and things that we can improve on. We also see things we did well.”
