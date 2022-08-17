The 2022 high school football season is just two days away and you know what that means.
Your favorite bovine just had to return to greener fields to see how different the grass tastes here since I’ve been away. I’ve heard Angola and DeKalb have added some beautiful, new and delicious-looking grass called turf and I’m looking forward to trying it out for myself to see if its better than East Noble’s.
But that along with pork burgers and Chick-fil-A will have to wait until Friday, as for now I’ve been asked once again by the misfits known as the KPC Sports staff to give my Week 1 Power Rankings despite not knowing anything about this year’s squads.
Thankfully, football newbie Evan Weaver and the returning David Vantress have provided me with some previews (out on newsstands Saturday) to base my opinions off of.
I suppose I can give it a shot!
No. 1 Eastside
2021 Record: 13-1
2022 Record: 0-0
This Friday’s matchup: vs. Woodlan
The Blazers were at the top of the rankings in the final poll of the 2021 season, and they shall remain there until proven undeserving.
Eastside had probably the upset of the season when it, to even this cow’s surprise, knocked off Bishop Luers for a sectional championship before beating Eastbrook for a regional title.
They unfortunately fell to eventual 2A state champion Andrean in the semi-state championship, falling three points short to end what was the best Blazers football season in school history.
Now, the quarterback that led them there, Laban Davis (and his 3,904 total yards), are gone along with 10 other seniors from that team, which is huge.
Dax Holman, the team’s second-leading rusher behind Davis, is back along with senior Carsen Jacobs and junior Wyatt Davis. Jacobs and Davis will both will be taking turns behind center.
While Wyatt Davis’ football acumen is still unknown (3-for-3 passing in 2021), Jacobs was the top receiver last year that didn’t graduate, which leaves questions in regards to Eastside’s aerial attack.
If the Blazers can answer those questions this Friday against Woodlan, then I think this team can still be scary even without Laban Davis.
No. 2 East Noble
2021 Record: 6-3
2022 Record: 0-0
This Friday’s matchup: vs. Plymouth
Hear me out.
Yes, the Knights lost three key facets to their team to greener NCAA Division I pastures in Rowan Zolman, Chris Hood and Nick Munson.
Yes, the Knights have progressively won fewer games the past two seasons.
But bear in mind last season, where East Noble lost a game off its schedule (NorthWood) because of that pesky illness that has been canceling other games.
On top of that, they had no easy task playing Leo in the first round of sectional play last season, an 11-1 team that had already beaten them earlier, while their other loss was to an 11-2 Norwell squad.
If the Knights can avenge those losses, which they can behind Coach Luke Amstutz’s leadership and junior quarterback Zander Brazel’s arm, then East Noble will once again be a force to be reckoned with in the Northeast 8.
No. 3 DeKalb
2021 Record: 2-9
2022 Record: 0-0
This Friday’s matchup: at Angola
This one could be a little controversial.
“Hannah? How could you put a team that was 2-9 above a team that nearly won a conference championship?”
I’m glad you asked. reader.
The Barons return a whopping 16 seniors and nearly as many freshmen to contribute to close to an 80-player roster.
Donnie Wiley, the team’s leading receiver a year ago, is back as well as senior quarterback Tegan Irk, who has been a starter for DeKalb since the end of his sophomore season.
Logan Montoya and Derek Overbay also return for their senior seasons to lead the offense, while the entire defensive line returns as well.
With the amount of experience the Barons bring back, it’s safe to say that DeKalb will be no pushover this time around.
No. 4 Churubusco
2021 Record: 7-3
2022 Record: 0-0
This Friday’s matchup: at Columbia City
The Eagles were at their peak level at the end of last season, winning their last 4-of-5 games by shutouts of 26 points or more and putting lots of eyes on themselves heading into the postseason.
That is, until they had the unfortunate privilege of being the first playoff victim in Adams Central’s run to the Class 1A state championship game.
That is no longer a problem for the Eagles this year as they move up to 2A. However, they now have Eastside, Central Noble and Bishop Luers to deal with in their sectional.
Regardless, Churubusco has the opportunity to do great things this year as it returns senior Riley Buroff at quarterback, senior Wyatt Marks as the leading rusher and junior Weston Rinker as the leading sack-getter.
If I was Eastside, I would heed the Eagles and circle this game on the calendar as that game could likely decide the NECC Small Division once again.
No. 5 Garrett
2021 Record: 4-6
2022 Record: 0-0
This Friday’s matchup: vs. Adams Central
The No. 5 spot came down to the Railroaders and Central Noble, with the decision to give it to Garrett ultimately coming down to the fact that they lose a lot less than what the Cougars lost.
Senior running back Robert Koskie will be a huge factor for the Railroaders in terms of running the ball, while junior Aaden Lytle is back to lead the team behind center.
Garrett lost its two leading receivers in Christian Hess and Trey Richards (also the team’s leading tackler in 2021), but senior Kyle Smith and junior Kaiden Colburn hope to fill those holes on both sides of the ball.
The Railroaders have a strong chance of being humbled Friday when they run into the freight train that is perennial 1A power and reigning state runner-up Adams Central (No. 2 in IFCA Preseason Poll), but it is a great test for a team that has a strong shot at ruling the shark-infested waters that is the NECC Big School Division.
Others considered: Central Noble, West Noble, Prairie Heights and Angola.
