The postseason is finally here and we might lack the favorites at the top, but there’s no shortage of contenders for sectional titles across the area.
It should be a great week of girls basketball. Here’s who I like to come out on top in each area sectional, plus some contenders to take down those favorites and a few dark horses to surprise some people.
Class 4A Sectional at Snider
Favorite: Snider
The Panthers (17-3) are the clear favorite here. They have faced off against some pretty tough competition and have already played everyone in this sectional, beating them all by double digits.
They are led by senior Jyah Lovett, who averages 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. Sophomores Destini Craig and Jordan Poole also average double figures for points.
Also, having the sectional on your home floor and getting a bye helps.
Contenders: Carroll
The Chargers (13-8) are the best contender to defeat Snider, because they played them most recently and gave them the best game so far. Carroll has quite a bit of young talent that gave Snider a challenge in a potential semifinal matchup, but I believe they are a year away from being back on top of this sectional.
Carroll should get past DeKalb (9-13) in the first round. The Chargers won by 34 earlier this season.
Dark horse: Northrop
The Bruins (13-7) are the dark horse because of their draw. They open with North Side (2-20) then would face East Noble (4-16) in the semifinals. Northrop beat both of those teams by a significant margin this season.
Class 3A at NorthWood
Favorite: Wawasee
The Warriors (11-11) probably weren't the favorite going into the final week of the regular season, but their last week featured a matchup with Tippecanoe Valley, who was the other team in contention to be the favorite for this sectional.
Wawawee won 53-45 at Tippecanoe Valley and have defeated everyone else in this sectional. The Warriors are a senior-laden team with four of them averaging eight points or more.
Contender: Tippecanoe Valley
The Vikings (15-7) and Warriors will more than likely meet up in the semifinals on Friday night. Tippecanoe opens with NorthWood (3-21) on Tuesday night.
For the Vikings to win the sectional title, Kaydence Mellott is going to have to carry them there. The junior averaged 17.6 ppg and 4.9 rpg. Classmate Corinna Stiles nearly puts up a double-double every night with 9.4 ppg and 9.9 rpg.
Dark horse: Lakeland
The Lakers (11-11) open sectional play in the semifinals against West Noble (5-17), and these two teams have already played twice this season. Lakeland won both times at home.
I'm counting on the Lakers to go against the old cliché of "it's hard to beat a team three times in season" and make the title game. If they make it that far, I give them a good shot at repeating as sectional champions.
Class 3A at Woodlan
Favorite: Garrett
I don't think it's possible to be more of a favorite than the Railroaders (23-1) are in this sectional. They are the most talented team and the most battle-tested team in the sectional.
Garrett drew the bye and will face the winner of Angola-Woodlan in the first semifinal on Friday. The Railroaders have beaten both of those teams already and defeated the Hornets twice. All three contests were decided by double digits.
Contender: Woodlan
The Warriors (19-4) are a much better team than the team that lost to Garrett 55-24 on Nov. 4, 2021. That's their only loss that was by more than single digits. Dakotah Krohn and Avah Smith both average more than 13 ppg and are going to have to play their best games to give their team a chance to pull off an upset.
Dark horse: Angola
Speaking of upsets, the Hornets (14-9) are going to have to pull off a couple to repeat as sectional champions. Angola isn't used to being the underdog in the postseason, but having that mentality might give them the edge it needs to make a run.
Class 2A at Fairfield
Favorite: Fairfield
The Falcons (19-3) are the favorite to repeat in this sectional, but it won't be as easy as last season. Without Brooke Sanchez, they become less lethal, but still should make their way to the sectional championship game. Brea Garber and Bailey Willard are still a duo that is difficult to stop, and Morgan Gawthrop has stepped up since Sanchez went down.
Contender: Prairie Heights
Either Prairie Heights (11-10) and Bremen (14-9) could claim this spot, but I've decided to give the edge to the Panthers. I believe their length could be an issue for the Lions in the sectional opener.
Heights needs Kennedy Kugler and Trevyn Terry to be effective inside and Alayna Boots to knock down some shots for them to have a chance.
Dark horse: Bremen
Ellia Foster and Katie Moyer are the two to watch for the Lions. Foster scores 18.3 ppg, and Moyer averages 12.1 ppg and 7.7 rpg.
Class 2A at Bluffton
Favorite: Eastside
I've picked the Blazers as the favorite in the past and have been burned. I'm willing to be hurt again, because I believe this is the year for Eastside.
The draw works out in the Blazers' favor, facing host Bluffton (7-14) then the winner of Canterbury (6-14) and Churubusco (7-15) in the semifinals.
I've liked the toughness and the grit that this Eastside team plays with all season and this is the week that it all comes together.
Contender: Central Noble
The Cougars (13-8) didn't get a favorable draw but could find themselves in the championship game if they can get past South Adams (13-8) in the first round. I believe Central Noble will defeat the Starfires and make it an all-NECC title game on Saturday.
Dark horse: South Adams
South Adams has not played the most difficult schedule, but it has an experienced head coach in Wayne Kreiger, who has 601 career wins. I believe he'll throw every strategy he has at the Cougars on Wednesday night, weather permitting.
Class 1A at Bethany Christian
Favorite: Blackhawk Christian
The Braves (16-7) have been the most consistent team of the bunch. They've defeated everyone else in this sectional by double digits. Make it a three-peat for Blackhawk.
Contender: Bethany Christian
The Bruins were the only team in this field to give the Braves a game this season. They should find themselves in the championship game on Saturday after they play Fremont (6-15) in the first round and Hamilton (2-12) in the semifinals.
Dark horse: Lakewood Park
The Panthers have a winnable game to start sectional play but would face off against the Braves in the semifinal. Blackhawk won by 41 points a couple of weeks ago. It's an uphill climb for sure.
