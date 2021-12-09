LAGRANGE — DeKalb has had a point of emphasis of shooting the right shots.
Right or not, the Barons made plenty at Lakeland Thursday night, using an early assault of three-pointers to build a lead and hit 56% of their shots overall in a 63-48 win over the Lakers.
The Barons matched the Lakers’ intensity on defense, with both teams giving the other problems with deflections and steals. DeKalb also weather a 35-point performance by Lakeland 6-foot-1 junior Ben Keil, which included six threes.
Thirteen proved lucky for DeKalb, with Caden Pettis, Jackson Barth and Alex Leslie sharing team honors with that total.
DeKalb hit three threes in each of the first two quarters. The Barons finished the first half with a small lineup, with inside player Connor Penrod and Donnie Wiley both having drawn two fouls.
The Barons (2-2) had the lead, however, with six different players making assists in the first half, which featured an 11-2 run to start the second quarter to put the guests up 24-14. Seven straight points from Keil kept the Lakers (0-5) in it, trailing 29-21 at the break.
Penrod became the seventh Baron with an assist before being hit with his third foul in the third quarter. Two buckets by Bryce Dobson and a three by Pettis had DeKalb up 47-32 at the end of three.
Keil nearly brought the Lakers back single-handedly with two threes, a basket off a steal, and score inside off an Ezekiel Wachtman feed that sliced the margin to 51-43 with 3:56 to go.
DeKalb had hit only 2-of-7 free throws in the first three quarters, but found its mojo at the line with Lakeland having to foul late and made 9-of-11. Lakeland, meanwhile, managed only one more field goal after its early surge in the final stanza, a three by Keil with the issue decided.
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 53-44. Caiden Hinkle had 14 points to lead the Barons, and Parker Smith and Braiden Boyd both scored 10. Lakeland got 20 points from Nate Keil and nine from Justin Carlson.
