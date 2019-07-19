Running 3-mile road race set for Aug. 2 in Coldwater
COLDWATER, Mich. — The 46th annual Branch County Fair’s 3-mile Road Race will start at Waterworks Park on Aug. 2. The race starts at 7 p.m., and registration will only take place on race day from 6-6:45 p.m. at the park’s pavilion next to the softball field.
Waterworks Park is located on South Sprague Street in Coldwater. It’s four blocks south of the Community Health Center of Branch County.
The race will be on a fairly flat road course, taking runners around Waterworks Park, around and through the Branch County Fairgrounds, and back around the park in the opposite direction. The course is well-marked, and maps will be available at registration. A pace car will be on the course.
Being on a road course, it is recommended to not wear spikes. It is also recommended to dress to run at home.
The registration fee is $8 for each entrant. Checks will not be accepted.
Parking can be done off the road near the registration pavilion or in the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities parking lot across the street. Restrooms will be available in the park.
For more information contact Jim Bilsborrow by phone at (517) 278-2182 or by email at bilsjim@gmail.com.
College Tennis Trine teams honored for classroom efforts
TEMPE, Ariz. — Both Trine University tennis teams were recently named All-Academic teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, and 12 of their student-athletes were named Scholar-Athletes by the ITA.
Scholar-Athletes from Trine’s women’s tennis team were junior Kyra Braun, sophomores Andrea Jordan, Delaney Keirn and Katie Simon; and freshmen Ellie Cole, Camille Lozier, Tatum Matthews and Ashley Spirrison. Scholar-Athletes from the Thunder men’s team were senior Blake Trusty, junior Austin Balos, sophomore Isaac Everitt and freshman Adam Dills.
Dills is a graduate of East Noble High School. Trusty is a graduate of Fremont High School, and Cole is a graduate of Central Noble High School.
Scholar-Athlete awards are given to varsity letter status players with at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale for the current academic year.
For tennis teams to be named All-Academic Teams by the ITA, they must reach a cumulative team GPA of 3.20.
