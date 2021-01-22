ALBION — Central Noble’s boys and girls basketball teams captured a Northeast Corner Conference sweep over visiting Eastside Friday.
The Cougar girls were 53-23 winners. The Central Noble boys, ranked 7th in the latest Class 2A polls, were 54-32 winners.
Central Noble 54,
Eastside boys 32
The Cougars got 10 first-quarter points from junior Connor Essegian to jump-start the offense.
He led all scorers with 20 points. Freshman Jackson Andrews added 16 in the win.
Central Noble improved to 14-1 in all games and 5-1 in NECC play.
The loss was Eastside’s first in league play. The Blazers are 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the NECC.
Essegian hit a deep three from beyond the key and later had a three-point play. In the final minute, he took a feed from Sawyer Yoder for an inside score and a 14-4 lead after one.
Crisp passing enabled the Cougars to get open looks, including quick touches from Yoder to Logan Gard to Andrews on the wing.
Central Noble looked to be in complete control as they surged ahead 31-11 at halftime.
Eastside fought back in the third, however.
A driving layup by Gabe Trevino had the Blazers within 11, 39-28, late in the third. Owen Willard then stole the ball and scored, cutting the deficit to single digits with a quarter to play.
The Cougars got the ball to start the fourth, but sticky Eastside defense forced the hosts to take an early timeout. An off-balance scoop shot by Andrews pushed the lead back to 12.
After Central Noble blocked a Willard shot at the one end, Essegian calmly nailed another long three from the key at the other for a 46-31 lead with six minutes left. His jumper in the lane with just over three minutes left extended the margin to 54-32.
That’s where it stayed as neither team scored the rest of the way.
Yoder had eight points for the Cougars. The Blazers were led by Willard’s 15 points. Santino Brewer added nine.
Central Noble 53,
Eastside girls 23
Seniors Lydia Andrews and Bridgette Gray combined for 28 points to lead the host Cougars to the easy conference victory.
Andrews had 16 points, including four three-pointers, and Gray added 12 as Central Noble improved to 15-4 in all games and 6-3 in NECC play.
The Cougars were in the driver’s seat from start to finish, leading 12-4 after a quarter and 23-10 at halftime.
Casey Hunter, who added nine points, drove and scored, completing the three-point play with 34.7 seconds left for an eight-point lead after a quarter.
Andrews and Gray hit threes in the second as the Cougars’ lead grew to 22-4.
Eastside went nearly six minutes without a point until Sullivan Kessler’s free throw with 4 minutes, 19 seconds remained in the half.
Allyson King led the Blazers (10-9 overall, 3-6 in the NECC) with seven points. McKenna Hoffelder added six points.
Eastside JV girls 34,
Central Noble 13
Eastside's reserve girls team led 14-8 at halftime and 26-9 after three quarters.
Jayci Kitchen picked up 10 points to pace the Blazers. Brittney Geiger and Kaylie Hertig added eight points each. Chrissy Slone led Central Noble with six.
There was no reserve boys game played as Eastside's team is in quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.