WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seniors played for the last time at Baron Field in Saturday’s baseball doubleheader with Angola.
They had given up their last runs at Baron Field prior to that.
The Barons got complete-game shutouts from Elijah Ehmke and Parker Smith, and took both ends of the twin bill from the Hornets by 7-0 and 8-0 scores.
DeKalb (14-9) scored four runs in the sixth inning of each game, breaking both games open late after strong pitching duels between Eli Hendrickson and Ehmke, and Alec Bixler and Smith, but the Hornets (6-17) couldn’t break through with any runs.
“Eli came out and threw one heck of a game and Parker, he was lighting it up,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “To have those two kids come out and throw very well, and we ended it with all the seniors on the field in their last time playing at Baron Field. It was a fun day.”
Ehmke pitched a four-hitter in the opener, striking out six with no walks. Smith limited the Hornets to three hits in the nightcap and struck out 14 while walking three.
In the seventh, Smith even assisted on one of the K’s when a Hornet batter chased a pitch in the dirt, and it caromed back to him off the mask of catcher Alex Leslie.
In the first game the Barons led 3-0 entering the sixth when they put up four. Two Hornet errors opened the door for a two-run double by Smith and Tegan Irk’s second double of the game which drove in a run.
Hendrickson had allowed just four hits through the first five innings. Only two of the runs charged to him were earned.
Smith finished with three RBIs and Will Seigel had a run-scoring single.
Some clutch hits helped DeKalb gain some insurance in the second game. Leslie had a two-out double to drive home a run in the fourth and Smith followed with an RBI single.
Ehmke went 4-for-4 while Smith helped himself with three hits and two RBIs. Aaden Lytle also had two hits.
“We talked about our offensive approach and readjusting, changing it from trying to smash the ball to being a strategic team and playing baseball the way we know how,” Bice said. “Today there were a couple innings where we busted it open and played baseball like we want to at this point in the season.
“We’ve got to keep this rolling. I’d like to think we’re getting hot at the right time.”
Two errors helped the Barons to their four-run sixth in the second game. Bixler worked 5 1/3 innings for Angola, striking out eight.
Leadoff batter Payton Fulton was on all three times for Angola in the second game with two hits and a walk.
