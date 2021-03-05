Girls Basketball
Another All-State honor for Knoll
Angola senior guard Hanna Knoll was recently named First Team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Knoll averaged 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.3 assists per game this past season for the Hornets. She led the team to the Class 3A Garrett Sectional championship and the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title.
Prep Gymnastics
3 Hornets praised for academic prowess
Angola seniors Haley Hilyard and Katie Stoy were recently picked to the 2020-21 Academic All-State Gymnastics team by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Hornet senior Emma Schoenherr was chosen as an Academic All-State honorable mention.
College Hockey Trine women lose to Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to NCAA Division III power Adrian 2-0 Friday afternoon at Thunder Ice Arena.
Jessica VonRuden scored both goals for the Bulldogs (15-0),
Emily Nettesheim made 35 saves in goal for the Thunder (4-9).
Trine ACHA D3 men fall
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s ACHA Division III men’s hockey team lost to Adrian 3-0 on Sunday.
Tyler Klatt made 30 saves in goal for the Thunder.
M.S. Wrestling
Panthers top Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Fairfield 45-34 in a Junior Northeast Corner Conference dual meet Thursday.
The Panthers had pins from Dylan Prater (117 pounds), Brock Hagewood (125) and Joel Smith (150).
Brody Hagewood (110), Austin Abbott (132) and Tavin Kyle (175) won decisions for Prairie Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.