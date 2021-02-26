MIDDLEBURY — DeKalb was in position for a big road win, leading by 10 with about about 11 minutes to go.
Northridge can do quite a bit in that amount of time, however.
The Raiders turned up the heat on the Barons defensively and fed off the momentum, and used some long-range shooting to storm back for a 55-45 senior victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
DeKalb (9-11) took a 35-25 lead on a Brantley Hickman three-pointer, prompting a Raider timeout at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter.
The Raiders (18-4) hit two three-pointers and a three-point play, quickening the pace of the game in a 13-3 run that tied the game 38-38 in just more than 2 1/2 minutes.
"They put so much pressure on you and they kind of wore us down," Baron coach Rod Cone said. "We got ourselves in a hurry and we turn it over or take a quick shot."
Senior Sam Smith provided the energy for the fourth quarter, bombing in threes from close to 30 feet away. Cole Richmond answered the first one, giving DeKalb its final lead at 45-44 with 5:54 left, but the Barons wouldn't score again, and Smith nailed two more from long distance as the Raiders pulled away.
"In the fourth quarter, No. 30, Smith, started draining those shots behind the volleyball line and got them feeling good. It just kind of snowballed and we couldn't get it changed," Cone said.
The Barons were without starting forward Nolan Nack, who was injured in a tussle for a loose ball in the final seconds of Wednesday's game with Lakeland. Connor Penrod topped the Barons Friday with 12 points and Richmond finished with 10.
Carter Stultzfus led Northridge with 21 points, Smith finished with 14 and Micah Hochstetler added 10.
Cone and the Barons are looking forward to the second season.
"We're a good team. We just couldn't finish it off tonight," he said.
"They play a lot like Snider (DeKalb's opponent in the opening round of the Class 4A sectional at East Noble Tuesday). Snider's got a lot of good shooters. This was good preparation for our sectional game."
Northridge took the junior varsity game 48-39. Landen Brown had 12 to lead the Barons and Caden Pettis scored 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.