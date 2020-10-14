LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s Kendall Moore and Keirstin Roose created another competition that involves the Northeast Corner Conference and is for a good cause.
For their senior project, the Laker duo created the Northeast Corner Conference Hit, Pitch, and Run competition, which will be Sunday at the Lakeland baseball and softball fields. The softball portion will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the baseball portion at 4 p.m. The event is a donation entry.
All of the proceeds of the event will go to Jayden White, who is an 11-year-old who has osteosarcoma, which is a kind of bone cancer. He was first diagnosed with the disease in March 2018.
The Hit, Pinch and Run competition is a similar event that Lakeland graduates Braden Yoder and Jayce Riegling hosted last year, the NECC Home Run Derby, but Moore and Roose added their own twist.
They wanted to do a competition for both baseball and softball, and it includes a mini home run derby, a measurement of overhand or underhand miles per hour and a timed sprint from home to home and home to first base.
“We actually participated in two pitch, hit and runs when we were kids, so we really liked it and we thought this would be a fun idea to bring to our community and the NECC,” Moore said.
When thinking of organizations to donate to like Riegling and Yoder, who donated to Hello Gorgeous!, Moore remembered that there was recent a parade for White and asked his father Tracy if they could donate to him.
“He was so happy, and we just really wanted to help him because it was within our community. That’s who we wanted to reach,” Moore said.
White has been a source of motivation for Moore and Roose to get their project done and put on the event.
“It was definitely a chance to look at our perspective on life, because we went and met Jayden and he’s super charismatic, extremely positive despite his situation. It makes us look at it like how can we be angry or upset about something little as when our plan doesn’t go right while this kid has cancer and he still has a positive attitude,” Roose said.
During the spring of 2018, White started to complain about a pain in his leg. That led to a series of doctors appointments where the cancer was diagnosed. White had a total hip replacement that June.
After his hip replacement, the cancer spread to his lungs. White told Roose and Moore there were 32 abnormal spots in his lungs. As well as the lungs, the cancer metastasized to his shoulder where he also had an operation.
Currently, White is battling the cancer in his lungs and his right ankle. As of right now, there is nothing the doctors can do for his lungs, and he cannot bear weight on his right leg.
A lot has gone into this project for Roose and Moore.
“There has been so many different things we have had to do for this project. I didn’t realize what all goes into putting on an event until this project,” Roose said.
Deciding what to do in the first place, setting the rules, social media promotion, selling T-shirts and getting participants are just a few of the things Roose and Moore had to get done to put on the event.
“The community has done a great job supporting us,” Roose said.
Sunday is the last day Roose and Moore will be accepting donations through the school, but the GoFundMe page for White will still be active and linked to the White account.
The project has allowed for Moore and Roose to be known for more than being athletes, and it’s allowed for the Lakeland school community, and the NECC baseball and softball communities to come together.
“I’ve gotten many, ‘Oh, are you doing a senior project?,’” Roose said. “Now, people don’t just know us from sports. They’ll start knowing us for our project.”
Moore said, “My favorite thing about this project is being able to go and see Jayden, because we go and hang out with him every so often. It’s fun and brings light to the project. Being able to get the community involved, knowing there’s other kids that want to help support us and Jayden has been really helpful with the project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.