FORT WAYNE — South Bend no-hit the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 3-0 victory Thursday night at Parkview Field.
It was the second time the TinCaps have been no-hit this season, and the first time in club history they have ever been no-hit at Parkview Field.
Only three Fort Wayne hitters reached base. Reinaldo Ilarraza and Ethan Skender walked and Grant Little was hit by pitch from Cubs starter Alexander Vizcaino.
Vizcaino went the first two innings. Joe Nahas followed with six innings of relief and got the win after throwing 47 of his 65 pitches for strikes. Then Burl Carraway retired Fort Wayne in the ninth inning to complete the no-hitter.
South Bend scored all of its runs in the seventh inning. Yonathan Perlaza had a two-run double.
Carlos Guarate started and took the loss for Fort Wayne. He had the longest outing of his career, going six and one-third innings and allowing two earned runs and two hits, walking three, striking out three and hitting a batter.
The Cubs and TinCaps will face off today at 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field. A fireworks show will follow the game.
