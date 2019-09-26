Boys Soccer Chargers defeat PH
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Prairie Heights 11-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The Chargers led 5-0 at halftime.
Luke Gingerich scored for the Panthers in the second half on an assist from Gavin Roberts.
Trent VanWagner made six saves in goal for Prairie Heights in the first half. Collin Keeslar made three stops in the second half.
Garrett tops Eastside
BUTLER — Garrett defeated Eastside 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
Girls Soccer Barons win at Garrett
GARRETT — DeKalb defeated county rival Garrett 8-0 Tuesday.
Boys Tennis DeKalb edges Lions
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 3-2 Northeast 8 Conference winner over Leo Tuesday.
The Barons (11-3 overall, 5-1 NE8) host East Noble today at 4:30. The Knights have not lost in NE8 play and can claim an outright conference title with a victory.
Gavin Swift won 6-2, 6-2 over Matthew Boxberger at No. 3 singles for DeKalb’s lone singles win.
The Baron one doubles unit of Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski won 6-2, 6-1 over Will Crawford and Isaac Coohan, and DeKalb won at two doubles with Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse defeating Douglas Lomont and Alex Cieslinski 6-2, 6-2.
Aaron Brandenberger of Leo defeated Landon Holwerda 7-5, 6-1 at one singles, and the Lions’ Garrison Miller was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Carman Rieke.
DeKalb also won the JV match 3-2. Jack McComb was a singles winner for the Barons. The DeKalb doubles teams of Kaine Smith and Josh Allen and Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter also won.
Volleyball
Garrett sweeps Warriors
EMMA — Garrett entered its big match with Angola today with a sweep of Northeast Corner Conference rival Westview on Tuesday. The scores were 25-10, 25-15, 25-8.
Morgan Ostrowski had 13 kills, five aces, five digs, a solo block and a block assist for the Railroaders (19-1, 8-0 NECC). Logan Smith had 18 assists, 15 digs, eight kills, three aces and a solo block. Emma Hirchak had 13 digs, eight assists and six kills.
Gloria Miller had 11 kills, seven digs and two blocks for the Warriors (8-14, 2-4). Payton May had eight digs, six kills and an ace. Kate Welsh had 11 assists, and Lucy Rensberger had two blocks.
Garrett won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-16. Penelope Eash and Hannah Martin each had four digs for Westview. Eash also had two aces while Martin also had two kills.
Vikings defeat Barons
WATERLOO — Huntington North won in four games over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday. Scores were 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17.
DMS eighth-graders prevail
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-graders bounced back after dropping a close first game to defeat East Noble Tuesday. Scores were 24-25, 25-14, 16-14.
Lauren Yarlot had five aces for DeKalb, and Brooklyn Barkhaus had three aces, five kills and five digs. Kennlee Dick had nine assists, four aces and three kills.
Rebecca Yarian had four assists and three kills, and Taylor Zacharias had seven digs.
DeKalb seventh grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team defeated East Noble 25-11, 25-9 Tuesday.
The Barons also won against Garrett Monday, combining for 19 aces as a team. Ashley Cox had two kills.
Baron sixth-graders win
ANGOLA — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team defeated Angola 25-23, 25-15 Tuesday.
Julia McBride and Minnich had six aces each for the Barons. Belle Wimer had five, and Korah Benson and Hailey Hughes had three each.
Football
EN’s Unified team just misses at Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — East Noble’s unified flag football team lost to Carroll 25-20 on Tuesday.
Eastside, Garrett split
BUTLER — Eastside and Garrett split their middle school games Tuesday.
Garrett won the seventh-grade game 32-0 and Eastside prevailed in the eighth-grade contest 38-18.
College Golf Trine men 4th in Lourdes Invite
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team finished fourth in the Lourdes (Ohio) Invitational Wednesday, shooting 324 at The Legacy Golf Club.
Sophomore Jacob Black led the Thunder with 79, placing seventh overall.
Trine also had 81 from Joe LeSueur, 82s from Sean Hogan and Jeffrey Uhls, and 92 from DeKalb graduate Zach Frane. Travis Mersing played as an individual and shot 83.
Lourdes won the tournament with 312. Siena Heights, Michigan, was second with 314, and Urbana, Ohio, was third with 320.
College Soccer Trine men edged by Manchester
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to Manchester 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.
Josh Gonzalez scored both of his goals in the second half to lead the Spartans (3-5-1) after the match was tied at 1 at the half. Manchester ended a losing streak at five matches.
Trevor Towghi and Nooh Aljabaly scored on penalty kicks for the Thunder (3-3). Taylor Medina made five saves in goal.
College Volleyball Trine women rally to beat Bulldogs
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team rallied from two sets down to defeat Adrian in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both teams Tuesday night at Hershey Hall. The scores were 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-3.
Jacqueline Baughman had 34 assists, 13 digs, eight kills and four block assists for the Thunder (9-5, 1-0 MIAA). Madison Munger had 13 kills, 16 digs and four block assists. Lindsey DeCamp had 23 digs and three aces, and Kristen Dauksza added 10 kills.
East Noble High School graduate Sarah Toles had nine digs, eight kills, five block assists and four aces for Trine. Breanna Small chipped in with 10 kills, seven block assists and two solo blocks. Paris Outwater added three aces.
The Bulldogs are 4-7, 0-1.
