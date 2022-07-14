ANGOLA – The Trine University men’s and women’s cross country teams have unveiled their schedules ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
Last season, the Thunder men and women placed third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The women’s team qualified for the program’s first NCAA Championships with a fifth-place finish at the Great Lakes Regional and concluded the season ranked 28th in the nation.
Coach Zach Raber and the Thunder open the season by traveling to Ohio Northern University for the Polar Bear Invitational on Sept. 3. From there, the teams will make trips to Grand Rapids, Mich., for the Calvin Knight Invitational on Sept. 10 and Rochester, New York, to compete in the Yellowjacket Invitational on Sept. 17.
On Oct. 1, the Thunder will get a look at the NCAA Championship course at Forest Akers in East Lansing, Mich., for the NCAA Pre-National Championship event. Two weeks later, the Thunder travel east to Oberlin (Ohio) College for the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble. That will be the final prep before the MIAA Championships on Oct. 29, hosted by Alma College.
Post-season play continues at the Great Lakes Regional on Nov. 12 and potential berth to the NCAA Championships on Nov. 26. The men will look to appear at the NCAA Championships as a team for the first time this season while the women are trying to make back-to-back appearances.
