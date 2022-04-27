AUBURN — Usually the two teams share casual greetings before hitting the golf course.
On a chilly Tuesday afternoon, however, DeKalb and Leo decided to have a nine-hole battle. The teams both use Bridgewater as their home course and see each other every day.
This was Leo’s day, however, with the Lions posting three scores under 40 and defeating the Barons 151-168 in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
The Lions lined up three outstanding scores. Medalist Justin Wells had a 35, Wes Opliger a 36 and Isaac Rorick a 37.
Gavin Morr shot a 39 to lead the Barons, but they couldn’t match Leo’s power up front.
Coach James Fislar felt DeKalb left too many strokes on the course.
“We need to do some work on our short game and our putting,” he said. “That’s where we struggled. That 168 is a little high.
“Still, we played pretty well for the cool conditions.”
Grant McAfee and Grant Stuckey shot 42s for DeKalb. Kyle Toyias had a 45 and Bo Potter a 46.
Leo’s other scores were Patrick Judd 43, and Will Nussbaum 45.
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 183-199 over the Lions. Carter Valencic was the JV medalist with a 40. Grant Fetter shot a 43 and Jackson Barth a 45. Aidan McAninch had a 55 and Aidan Fislar a 57.
Hudson Hines and Rowan Pfister shot 47s to lead Leo’s junior varsity.
The two teams will back at Bridgewater Saturday for the DeKalb Invitational. Leo will defend its title after defeating runner-up DeKalb by five strokes last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.