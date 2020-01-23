WATERLOO — DeKalb scored 104.6 to 98.275 for visiting Northrop in a dual meet Wednesday at the Classic City Center.
Sarah Boyd won the all-around with 36.35 for DeKalb and teammate Lauren Blythe was second at 34.7. Summer Silvers-Barone of Northrop was third with 33.3.
Boyd won the vault with a 9.5, the bars with a 9.1 and the floor with a 9.6 for the Barons. Blythe won the beam with a 9.1.
Rebecca Moravec took second in both the vault (9.1) and beam (8.45) for Northrop. Silvers-Barone led the Bruins in the bars, taking fifth place (7.35). She also had the top score for the guests with her fifth-place finish in the floor (8.85).
Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed individually. She finished fourth in the floor (9.0) and tied DeKalb’s Kristen Azzue for sixth in the beam (8.05).
DeKalb 104.6, Northrop 98.275
All-Around: 1. Boyd (DK) 36.35, 2. Blythe (DK) 34.7, 3. Silvers-Barone (Nrp) 33.3.
Vault: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.5, 2. Moravec (Nrp) 9.1, 3. G. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 8.95, 4. Silvers-Barone (Nrp) 8.7, 5. Azzue (DK) 8.55, 6. Tie, E. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) and Burton (DK) 8.5.
Bars: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.1, 2. Blythe (DK) 7.9, 3. Burton (DK) 7.75, 4. Azzue (DK) 7.475, 5. Silvers-Barone (Nrp) 7.35, G. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 7.0.
Beam: 1. Blythe (D) 9.1, 2. Moravec (Nrp) 8.45, 3. Silvers-Barone (Nrp) 8.4, 4. G. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 8.2, 5. Boyd (DK) 8.15, 6. Tie, Azzue (DK) and Carter (ES) 8.05.
Floor: 1. Boyd (DK) 9.6, 2. Blythe (DK) 9.35, 3. Tie, Burton (DK) and Azzue (DK) 9.05, 4. Carter (ES) 9.0, 5. Silvers-Barone (Nrp) 8.85, 6. E. Niederholtmeyer (Nrp) 8.45.
