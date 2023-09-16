BUTLER — Earlier in the week, Garrett coach Chris DePew called it — turnovers were likely going to decide Friday’s cross-county rivalry game with Eastside.
After Friday’s game, his premonition was spot on, but not the way he wanted.
The host Blazers produced four turnovers — two recovered fumbles and two interceptions — finding the end zone twice.
That was enough as Eastside maintained its tight grip on the Train Trophy with a 15-8 victory.
“You can’t punt the ball one time and lose the ball four times. That’s a recipe for losing,” DePew lamented after the game. “That’s how it works.
“The ironic thing is I told the guys Monday that turnovers were going to affect the outcome of this game,” he continued. “As prophetic as I wish I wasn’t, it turns out to be exactly the case.
“We only punted once, and it was in the fourth quarter (but) you can’t win a game turning the ball over four times.”
First-year Blazer head coach Alyx Brandewie got the full taste of this rivalry, thrusting the Train Trophy over his head in front of his players in the post-game huddle.
He couldn’t say enough about how his kids — especially on the defensive side of the ball — rose to the occasion.
“Those kids played their tails off. I am so proud of them,” Brandewie said. “Their effort, their fight and their willingness to keep going back out there and getting one more stop, time and again.
“Coach (Jim) Hummer and his staff did a fantastic job all week and all night of getting off the field and getting the offense the ball back.”
The teams traded interceptions to start the game. Garrett's Parker Skelly picked off Eastside’s Wyatt Davis on the hosts’ third snap of the game. Two plays later, the Blazers’ Colten Crothers intercepted Garrett’s Calder Hefty.
The latter pick sparked a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Linkin Carter. Ethan Barnes’ kick gave the hosts a 7-0 lead with 6:45 left in the first.
During that drive, Carter had two double-digit runs while Davis made up for his earlier pick by completing a 25-yard pass to Nolan Baker.
The Railroaders wasted little time responding.
Hefty completed three passes — all to Skelly — for first downs. Kaiden Colburn took it in from 11 yards out. On the conversion run, Skelly scored on a nifty counter play to give his team an 8-7 lead with 2:33 left in the quarter.
As the game moved into the second quarter, the Railroaders were taking control.
Hefty ran twice for first downs and completed a 12-yard pass to Luke Holcomb for another. A toss sweep run by Colburn moved the ball to the Eastside 20. On the very next play, however, Eastside’s Jonas Richman made the first of his two fumble recoveries to end the threat.
Each team forced a turnover on downs before the half ended with Garrett leading 8-7.
The Railroaders got the ball to start the third and Hefty turned in big pass plays to cross midfield — an 18-yard pass to Colburn and a 25-yard completion to Holcomb.
Garrett’s Camren Ruble ran for another first down to the Eastside 15, but the drive ended when Jake Warstler picked off Hefty at the hosts’ 6-yard line.
Garrett forced a three-and-out, but Richman recovered his second fumble of the night with 4:06 left in the third.
Davis ran three times for one first down and Carter broke loose for a 36-yard run to the Garrett 5. He would score on the next play and then add the conversion run for a 15-8 lead with 1:52 left in the third.
Garrett reached the Eastside 32 on the subsequent drive that carried into the fourth quarter.
Penalties and negative plays, the evil cousins of turnovers, made their presence felt.
Colburn was tackled for a loss of four and a 15-yard clipping penalty negated a huge pass play to Holcomb. Garrett was faced with third and half a county to go before punting for the only time in the game.
Eastside got two first downs and reached the Garrett 40 before giving the ball up on downs with five minutes to play.
A Hefty to Skelly pass gained a first down to the Eastside 46, but the next four plays netted just three yards, and the hosts regained the ball with 2:37 to go.
Davis ran for two first downs, forcing Garrett to use its final timeouts and helping Eastside to the win.
Carter ran for 106 yards and Davis added 62 for Eastside.
Hefty threw for 128 yards, completing 10 of 26 passes. Skelly caught six of those for 67 yards and Holcomb was on the receiving end of three for 42 yards. Ruble ran for 54 yards. Hefty added 37 yards and Colburn ran for 31.
“It wasn’t necessarily a thing of beauty, but it was effective. It was effective when it needed to be,” Brandewie said.
“We talked about it all week; Garrett is a darn good football team. Garrett is a darn good football team playing with confidence. It might not always be pretty, but you’ve got to find a way when it comes time to find a way,” Brandewie said. “In the fourth quarter, we found a way.”
Garrett was looking to parlay the momentum from its big win a week over over Lakeland to wrest the Train Trophy away from Eastside for the first time since 2015. Instead, the Blazers won their eighth straight meeting in the series.
The Railroaders (2-3) will host unbeaten West Noble for an NECC Big Division battle Friday. Eastside (3-2) visits winless Prairie Heights in an NECC Small Division contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.