WATERLOO — After scoring bunches of runs all week, hits were hard to come by for the DeKalb Barons Friday.
They found themselves nursing a one-run lead against Blackhawk Christian, and the Braves came through with the clutch hits to score runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 4-3 comeback victory.
Junior Micah Thompson limited the Barons to five hits and got the victory against DeKalb’s best, Aric Ehmke, who scattered six hits and struck out 14.
“Some nights you hit the ball well and square some balls up, some nights you don’t. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to the other guy,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said.
“It’s a shame. Ace was Ace tonight. He scattered some hits and came up with big strikeouts when he needed to. He definitely deserved to win this game.”
Ehmke had retired 11 Braves in a row entering the sixth, when Seth Leininger struck out on a ball in the dirt and reached first. Jake Boyer hit into a force play, but stole second and took third on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout for the second out, Thompson delivered a single to right to tie it.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” Murdock said. “You have to focus on the little things all the time because you never know when the biggest play of the game is. You have to be ready every single time.
“Tonight, their tying run scored on a dropped third strike. Little things we normally execute we didn’t execute at all tonight. Put that together with our bats not making solid contact, and it’s definitely the recipe for a loss.”
Blackhawk (5-6) had the bottom third of its order up in the seventh, and Brit Mason doubled to the gap in right-center. Freshman Aiden Muldoon then sacrificed him to third, and sophomore Gage Sefton came off the bench and sent a pinch-hit single to right for what proved to be the winning run.
“That’s a credit to them. They get production out of the bottom of their order,” Murdock said.
Thompson closed out the win with a perfect seventh.
DeKalb (7-6) took the lead in the first on an RBI double by Steele Jackson, who later scored on Alex Leslie’s infield single.
The Braves tied in the second after three successive hits: a single by Callan Wood, a double by Thompson, and an RBI single by Korban Study. The tying run scored on a ground ball later in the inning.
Nack put DeKalb back in front in the third with a double to plate Ehmke with an unearned run to make it 3-2. Ehmke had reached on an error. Nack was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple.
The Barons managed just one more hit the rest of the way, Nack’s leadoff single in the sixth. He stole second but advanced no farther.
DeKalb was used to scoring plenty of runs lately, having scored 25 in a win over New Haven Tuesday before losing a 14-13 slugfest with Homestead Wednesday.
DeKalb plays two at Woodlan today.
