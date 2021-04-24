AUBURN — Tim Voss got a small taste of what basketball at Lakewood Park is all about.
When the chance came to run the show for the Panthers, he tossed his hat into the ring.
His hiring as head boys basketball coach was announced Thursday, and he’s ready for the task ahead.
“I’m excited. It’s a big challenge ahead but I’m looking forward to it,” Voss said. “I’m thankful to (athletic director) Bobby (Childs) and the administration staff for this opportunity.”
Voss was a junior varsity coach for Lakewood Park head coach Wayne Brooks in the 2017-18 season. He previously was head coach at King’s Academy in Jonesboro for eight years.
When Brooks left as coach at Lakewood, “my wife and I decided we were going to take a break,” Voss said. “Then this opportunity came up and we applied, and went from there.”
Voss will teach a variety of subjects at Lakewood Park, including physical education, health, landscape design and introduction to business.
Voss made the Taylor University team as a walk-on and played for Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Patterson, who coached the Trojans to more than 700 victories.
“He has a good coaching tree. A lot of good coaches came from him,” Voss said.
Voss looks forward to having a Christian program and working with young people.
“I love the relationships you can build with the student-athletes,” he said. “Basketball is such a representation of life. We go through a lot of adversity, challenges, difficulties, competition, what have you.
“To see how it relates to life and seeing kids succeed later in life, that’s where true success stands. I love the mental toughness kids can build through basketball. That’s something we’re going to focus a lot on here.”
Doing what’s right will be a major focus for the Panthers.
“We want to be a team that’s detail-oriented, professional, focusing on the little things, Voss said. “That’s going to bring success, just having that culture. It’s something we’re going to emphasize from day one.
“Really sticking to the fundamentals, and taking the kids’ talents and trying to maximize those. That’s the culture we’re looking at, and letting winning take care of itself.”
Voss hopes to put a cerebral team on the floor.
“I don’t want to have a controlled style,” he said. “We want to teach IQ basketball, not fish for them but teach them how to fish. We want them to be trusted on the court and really understand the game better.”
Having a presence at the school will help in building the program, Voss believes. He especially wants to make contact with players at the lower levels of the program.
“Hopefully it helps having a coach that some of them have had in the classroom,” Voss said. “I believe in them, that’s a big part, just believing in them and instilling that trust. That’s going to play itself out on the court when your coach believes in you and trusts you.
“We want to build a program starting from a young age all the way through. Lord-willing I can be here for the long run. That’s a goal, building the culture and building relationships with our fifth- and sixth-graders, teaching them how we play and having that consistency all the way through.”
Voss is more than ready to get things under way. The Panthers’ challenging schedule includes a state champion (Blackhawk Christian) and a state runner-up (Leo).
“It’s humbling to be offered this position. It’s going to be a lot of work and it starts now. We’ll have a lot of preparation.”
