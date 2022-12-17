GARRETT — From all indications, it seems Bailey Kelham made the perfect choice.
Kelham signed her commitment Friday to play basketball at Huntington University. The Foresters compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
Garrett’s all-time scoring leader will play for Darby Maggard, a former Canterbury standout who is in her second year as coach at Huntington.
Kelham said she plans to study business, but hasn’t settled on a specific career field yet.
Kelham’s signature made it official, but her choice really wasn’t a surprise.
“Huntington’s the perfect fit,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “The first time she talked to Darby she knew she was going there. I remember the first time I talked to Darby about Bailey on the phone. We were in the car and I looked at my wife and said, ‘She’s going to Huntington.’ I had no doubt.
“I think she’s going to step right in just like she did here. If she has to blend in, she’ll blend in. If she has to star, she’ll star. If it changes every day she’ll be able to do it.”
“The first phone call with Darby, I knew that’s who I wanted to coach me in the future,” Kelham said.
“Their style of play is what I played all summer long. They like to get after it, be physical and push the ball and be fast. I like to get out and run and get after it on defense.”
Kelham’s averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds a game for G, but the impressive numbers are coming in different circumstances.
A part of an outstanding run for the Railroaders the last three years that ended with a regional championship last season, Kelham is the only experienced player left from that group.
Now she leads an untested group that is finding its way little by little.
“This year’s been a test and I think it’s going to help me in many ways,” she said. “A lot of it’s leadership, and I’ve learned a lot about how to be a leader in different ways.”
“This year she’s learning leadership, she’s learning to carry the load, she’s learning how to bring others along, and that’s what a college basketball player has to do,” Lapadot added.
Maggard knows she’s landed a competitor.
“On our team we value competitive greatness and being the best you’re capable of being every day in all areas of life,” Maggard said. “She is somebody that does that — not just in the classroom, not just with her family, not just on the court, it’s in every area. She strives for greatness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.