ANGOLA — Before mother nature struck the KPC coverage area once again this spring, the 2022 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Tournament completed three of its four games scheduled for Thursday, including top-seeded Trine's 1-0 first-round victory over No. 4 seed Alma.
It was a pitchers dual in that one, with the Thunder and Scots combining for just seven hits, with Trine (25-11) having three of them.
Sophomore pitcher Adrienne Rosey (11-7) pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out seven batters while walking just one. Alma pitcher Haley Ullrich threw for five strikeouts and walked one.
The lone run came to be after senior Taylor Murdock reached base on a fielders choice after Ellie Trine (2-for-3, 2B) was thrown out at second. Murdock then advanced to second following a groundout by senior Mercede Daugherty, before senior first baseman Ashley Swartout (1-for-3, run batted in) singled to right field to bring her around to score.
In the second game of the day, it was another pitchers duel between No. 3 seeded Calvin's Kirsten Krause (15-5) and No. 2 seeded Hope's Avery Slancik (9-8), though it was Krause's one strikeout and one hit allowed that was enough to give the Knights the 3-0 win to advance to the winner's bracket.
Calvin's (28-9) Sydney Duong kicked off the game with a home run to right-center field to quickly put the Knights up 1-0, their first of nine hits against Hope (25-11).
The other two runs came when Calvin's Kali Yant reached first on an error by Hope's left fielder, also allowing Duong and Hannah Biddlecome to score in the process.
In the elimination game between the Flying Dutch and the Scots (25-13), Hope homered twice, a three-run shot by Bre Nolan (3-for-4, 6 RBIs) and a solo home run by Lexi Potapczak (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) to help them win 8-3 over Alma to advance to the second day, sending the Scots home in the process.
Hannah Falejczyk (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs) gave Alma an early 2-0 lead with a home run, before three runs by Hope followed by Nolan's homer put the game out of reach.
Chloe Haskins (9-0) was in the circle for the Flying Dutch and finished with three strikeouts, giving up a walk and three runs on seven hits, including the home run. Ullrich (14-8) had one strikeout in four innings of action, giving up three runs in seven hits.
The final game that was due to take place yesterday between the Thunder (25-11) and the Knights (28-9) was postponed due to rain and will start today at 10 a.m., with the rest of the games scheduled to be played at their regularly scheduled times. An elimination game will be played at noon and the championship game will be played at 2 p.m., followed by a tiebreaker game at 4:30 p.m. if necessary.
