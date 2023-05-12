WATERLOO — DeKalb’s two seniors got wins on senior day, but Bellmont still took team honors.
The Braves edged the Barons 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on a gorgeous Thursday afternoon. DeKalb’s doubles teams provided its two wins while the Braves swept the singles matches.
Each doubles team lost only one game. Senior Maddie Hickman combined with Kennlee Dick to win 6-1, 6-0 over Isabelle Ortiz and Marisol Jackson at No. 1 doubles.
Senior Evie Pepple teamed up with Katelynne Hartsough to win by the same score over Kaelyn Snyder and Alyssa Coffey at No. 2 doubles.
“Both of our seniors are doubles players. They came out and crushed it,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “We couldn’t have asked anything more for them. They played great.”
DeKalb’s young singles lineup faced a tough test from Bellmont. “Bellmont’s a good team. They’re very strong at singles,” Rhodes Yarian said. “I felt we did as well as we could against them.
“That was one of the best matches we’ve seen Sophie (Pfister) play (at No. 1 singles), and Sydney (Shambaugh at No. 3 singles) being down 0-6 and coming back and losing still, but 5-7, that shows never giving up.”
DeKalb has a makeup match with Columbia City at home today and then one more match before the sectional next week at Angola.
Bellmont 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Olivia Selking (Bel) def. Sophie Pfister 6-0, 6-3. 2. Emy Faurote (Bel) def. Lainy Newbauer 6-2, 6-2. 3. Leila Jin (Bel) def. Sydney Shambaugh 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kenlee Dick (DK) def. Isabelle Ortiz-Marisol Jackson 6-1, 6-0. 2. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough (DK) def. Kaelyn Snyder-Alyssa Coffey 6-1, 6-0.
