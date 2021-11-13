WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Thunder’s trek through the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship ended on the first day.
After being selected to its first-ever NCAA tournament berth by winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference tournament, Trine lost its first-ever tournament match, losing to Otterbein by a score of 5-1.
The Cardinals advanced to the second round Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., where they will play the University of Chicago (13-5-1), who defeated Webster University (18-2-2) 3-0 Saturday.
The Thunder’s season ended at 12-8-1, with two of the losses coming at the hands of Otterbein.
The Thunder struggled against the Cardinals early on, unable to get anything going on offense whilst Otterbein (15-1-4) controlled the possession of the ball for much of the first half.
Otterbein wasted no time scoring, when sophomore Drew Holman fired a shot into the back right corner of the Thunder’s net at the 10:50 mark. Sophomore goalkeeper Troy Saylor dove in an attempt to make the save, but the shot was too far out of his reach.
Defenses reigned supreme for the remainder of the half, especially for the Cardinals, who held the Thunder to one shot.
Trine’s defense gave up eight shots in the first half, but only two were on goal: one that gave the Cardinals the lead and one that was saved by Saylor later on.
The second half was when the Cardinals started to pull away, however, when the Thunder started playing uncharacteristically sloppy.
Seven minutes into the second half, Otterbein’s Carter Ely got away from the Thunder’s defense and scored a goal in the top right corner, again just enough to be away from Saylor.
Next, a foul on Trine’s Joey Donovan paved the way for an Otterbein goal by Liam Heard a couple of minutes later at the 55:11 mark to make it 3-0 Cardinals.
That’s when things started to take a turn for the worse.
A few minutes after Otterbein’s third goal, the Cardinals were on the verge of scoring again. That’s when one of Otterbein’s players ran into Saylor.
Freshman defender Will Burba then rushed over and shoved the Cardinals attacker to the ground to protect his goalkeeper. When that player attempted to stand up, Burba pushed him again, resulting in a yellow card.
This elicited a strong reaction from the home crowd, who assumed Burba’s actions should have earned him a red card.
The crowd became more belligerent of the referee’s apparent leniency of handing out red cards, when an Otterbein player tumbled over a Trine defender as the match was nearing 25 minutes remaining.
Otterbein made it 4-0 after a Trine foul in the penalty box resulted in the successful penalty kick from Cardinal Will Isaac.
With 11:35 remaining, Thunder midfielder Brian Morris prevented Trine from being shut out. But it was far too late for them to make any sort of comeback.
Both teams combined for 27 fouls in the game with five of them resulting in yellow cards.
In total, Otterbein outshot Trine 17-6 and had more shots on goal by a margin of 8-2.
NCAA Women’s
First Round
Carnegie Mellon 2,
Trine 1 (2OT)
In Westminster, Maryland, the Trine women’s soccer team also competed in its first-ever NCAA DIII tournament Saturday afternoon.
However, much like the men, the Thunder women could not overcome the obstacle in front of them that was Carnegie Mellon.
The Thunder (15-5-2) made it there gaining one of the the last at-large berths in the field of 64, while the Tartans (12-5-1), ranked 15th, received an at-large berth after finishing fourth in the University Athletic Association.
In the match, the Tartans got on the board first after a goal by Maria Askounis, assisted by Sarah Scoles, at the 25:13 mark in the first half.
Neither team would score again until the Thunder added one of their own at the 69:06 mark in the second half. The goal was scored by Teresa Ashbrook, her 18th of the season.
With both teams deadlocked after 90 minutes, it took two overtime periods before Tartan Helena Spencer scored the golden goal in the 104th minute. Scoles once again assisted her teammate with the goal.
Carnegie Mellon outshot the Thunder 20-3, with 11 shots being on goal. Trine’s goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier made nine saves. The Tartans also had 15 corner opportunities to the Thunder’s zero.
The Tartans moved on to play McDaniel University this afternoon.
