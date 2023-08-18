AUBURN — DeKalb and Lakewood Park Christian will experience growing pains in boys soccer this season.
Both have players seeing their first varsity action and have spots they need to fill.
They went head to head for the first time ever in the regular season Tuesday, and the Barons got the better of the Panthers 7-0. DeKalb controlled the game territorially for the most part.
Imanol Hernandez led the Barons with a hat trick after Elliott Neal scored the first two goals. Pedro Cabral Magnavita and Dawson Cleverly also scored for DeKalb. Carter Neumann, Weber Yarian and Carter Cox had assists.
“We’ve got a lot of freshmen,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. “It’s a big change from middle school to high school. Bodies are bigger and play is harder. There’s that adjustment period.
“It’s going to hurt. You either have to match that or step back. Fortunately, our freshmen and our underclassmen are proving they’re going to hit back, they’re not just going to take it.”
Panthers coach Daron White said he saw some positive signs in his team’s possession play, but knows it will take time for his young squad to come together.
“It was tough. We had some bright spots,” White said. “You make mistakes against a team like DeKalb and they’re going to make you pay. We’ll keep working.
“We’re so young and not deep. We have a lot of kids to get in there that haven’t been on the varsity field. We have to keep playing the game the right way and build on it.”
Neal slipped behind the Lakewood Park defense and scored on a breakaway with 21:32 left in the first half. Just less than seven minutes later, Neal made a long run. His shot was deflected but rolled just inside the right post for a 2-0 lead.
Hernandez added the final goal of the first half at the 1:57 mark. He made a steal after a long ball down field and scored on a quick shot that Lakewood Park keeper Avery McFarlane got his hands on but couldn’t quite stop.
Hernandez netted his second on a free kick less than three minutes into the second half. Cabral Magnavita then found a loose ball after a DeKalb corner kick and scored for a 5-0 lead with 31:54 left.
Hernandez finished his hat trick with a shot under the bar with 25:23 to go, and Cleverly got the final score from short range out of a scramble.
