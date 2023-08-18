DeKalb Yarian

DeKalb’s Weber Yarian, right, and Lakewood Park Christian’s Jemar Kibe pursue a loose ball during Thursday’s match.

 MARK MURDOCK

AUBURN — DeKalb and Lakewood Park Christian will experience growing pains in boys soccer this season.

Both have players seeing their first varsity action and have spots they need to fill.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.