AUBURN — Doug Gower didn’t have to explain why he recruited Lakewood Park’s Mica Allen to play softball at Huntington University.
He just gestured to a crowded room packed with Allen’s coaches, family and supporters who watched her sign her commitment to play for the Foresters Wednesday.
“Anybody who can bring this is someone you want to have,” said Gower, a standout in baseball and football at DeKalb and now in his 16th year of coaching Huntington softball. “She’s very upbeat. She’s someone who encourages.”
Allen said choosing Huntington wasn’t difficult. She plans to be a pre-med major.
“I realized Huntington was the one for me because it just gave me a special feeling when I went there,” she said. “Also, the softball coach is amazing and the people there are amazing. I wanted to continue to work on my faith and grow stronger in my faith.”
Allen hit .392 for the Panthers last spring with one home run and six doubles. She drove in 20 runs and scored 29.
Allen’s coaches all echoed Gower’s assessment of a player who makes a positive contribution.
“(Having Allen) helped to bring our team to a position where we could go to practice and not be down. She was up — way up — all the time,” Panther coach Chris Mosley said.
Matt Lauer of the Krush travel team also coached her at Leo one season.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of Saturdays, a lot of Sundays. She’s worked her tail off. She’s earned it,” he said.
Spencer Tipton of the Summit City Select coaching staff also liked her approach.
“When Mica’s not there, we feel it as a team,” he said. “She brings everybody up. Somebody’s 0-for-15, she’s telling them they’re the best and they’re going to do it.”
Allen was a pitcher for Lakewood Park, a trade she took up to help her team. She likely won’t pitch for Huntington
“She came to me about two years ago because the team needed a pitcher,” said Stoney Jackson, who gives her pitching instruction. “That says volumes because it takes a lot of work to be a pitcher. I’m proud of her with the way she’s decided to step up and put in all the extra effort and help her team.”
Allen said she’s been playing softball “ever since I could walk.” She said she took up the sport seriously when she was about 7-8 years old.
She also tried soccer, basketball, gymnastics and dance, but softball’s always been it.
“Playing other sports helped me realize that softball is my real passion and that makes it amazing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.