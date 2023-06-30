To borrow a phrase from a Frank Sinatra song, it was a very good year for the Westview High School baseball team and longtime head coach Jason Rahn.
The Warriors went 19-9 overall, won their first sectional championship since 2014, and defeated Bishop Luers 6-0 in the 2A regional in South Bend for their first regional title in program history. Westview fell to Illiana Christian 9-2 in the semi-state semifinals.
That special season earned notice from the KPC Media Group sports staff when it came time to assemble the All-Area Baseball Team for our 14-school coverage area in northeast Indiana.
Rahn has been named Co-Coach of the Year, along with DeKalb’s Collin Bice.
In addition, Warrior standout sophomore pitcher Max Engle shares Co-Prep of the Year honors with DeKalb shortstop-pitcher Parker Smith.
Engle was an All-Northeast Corner Conference selection, posting an 9-3 record with an 1.17 earned run average. He struck out 111 batters in 78 innings of work.
Engle also helped himself with the stick, batting .268 while getting on base at a .333 clip with 20 runs batted in.
But Engle really shone when it mattered, fanning 26 in 13 innings in the Class 2A Westview Sectional to help key the Warriors’ postseason push. He then threw. four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks in Westview’s 6-0 regional win over Bishop Luers.
Bice, meanwhile, led the Barons to a 21-11 record in 2023 and a Class 4A Carroll Sectional championship. That was DeKalb’s first sectional baseball title in 21 years.
Smith, a senior, was a big part of the Barons’ success this season. He hit .425 with a homer, 30 RBIs and 30 runs scored. Smith collected 48 hits, including nine doubles and three triples. He swiped eight bases.
On the mound, Smith was 4-2 with three complete games and a shutout, with one save. He posted a 2.44 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 43 innings.
Smith was also named the Dick Crumback Player of the Year by the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association.
Here’s the rest of the KPC Media Group All-Area Baseball Team.
Braden Kauffman, Jr., SS, Westview
Kauffman was the Warriors’ leadoff hitter and a first-team All-NECC selection. He hit .427, compiled a .491 on-base percentage and slugged at a .708 clip for an 1.199 OPS. Kauffman clubbed five homers, had 26 RBIs, scored 28 runs and collected 10 doubles with 15 stolen bases.
Jaxon Engle, Soph., C, Westview
Engle, the Warriors No. 3 hitter, was also an All-NECC pick. He batted .368 with a .443 on-base percentage to go with a .459 slugging percentage (.903 OPS).
Jayce Brandenburger, Jr., OF, Westview
Brandenburger was Westview’s No. 2 hitter and another All-NECC selection. He batted .366, had a .929 OPS (.535 OBP, .394 slugging) and scored 30 runs. He was hit by pitches 13 times, which helped him steal 14 bases.
Micah Miller, Jr., OF-P, Westview
Miller was another All-NECC honoree who did double duty for the Warriors, with a .310 batting average, a home run and 23 RBIs. Miller got on base at a .455 clip, and slugged .563 for a 1.018 OPS. Pitching-wise, Miller was 4-2 with a 3.03 ERA, striking out 52 in 37 innings pitched.
Mason Wire, Jr., 3B-P, Westview
Wire served as the Warriors’ cleanup hitter, batting at a .312 clip with a .411 on-base percentage. He slugged .408 for an .820 OPS. Wire had a home run and 19 RBIs, and also scored 21 runs. On the mound, Wire was 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA, fanning 26 batters in 30 1/3 innings of work.
Elijah Ehmke, Sr., P-IF, DeKalb
Ehmke did it all for the Barons in 2023, earning First-Team ALL-NE8 recognition. On the mound, he was 6-3, all of his wins coming via complete games with a pair of shutouts. He posted a 3.02 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. At the plate, Ehmke batted .356 with 31 hits, including a pair of homers and 17 RBIs. He also stole five bases.
Aaden Lytle, Jr., OF-C, DeKalb
Lytle was another All-NE8 First Team pick for the Barons. He batted .394 with two homers, eight doubles and three triples scattered among his 37 hits. Lytle drove in 25 runs and scored 29 of his own, also stealing five bases.
Alex Leslie, Sr., C, DeKalb
Leslie was the Barons’ primary backstop, batting .325 with 21 runs scored, 27 hits, 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He also made the All-NE8 first team.
Ethan Jordan, Sr., 3B-P, DeKalb
Jordan was All-NE8 honorable mention in 2023. He did most of his damage for DeKalb with the bat, hitting .344 with a pair of home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 20 RBIs. He collected 33 total hits and swiped four bases. He saw limited action on the mound but made it count, going 1-0 with a save and not giving up an earned run in 7 1/3 innings of work with six strikeouts.
Tegan Irk, Sr., OF-P, DeKalb
Irk was also an NE8 honorable mention selection. He had one of the highest batting averages on the team (.374) with two homers, 10 doubles, a pair of triples and 13 RBIs. He had 34 total hits, scored 31 runs, and stole 21 bases. In limited mound work, Irk was 1-0 with a 4.67 ERA and nine strikeouts in nine innings pitched.
Loden Johnson, Jr., 3B, Eastside
Johnson, one of the most consistent bats in the Blazer lineup, hit .438, helping lead Eastside to the NECC tournament title. He had a homer and 42 total hits, with nine doubles, 26 runs scored and a team-high 33 RBIs. He was a first-team All-NECC pick.
Jace Mayberry, So., C-P, Eastside
Mayberry, another All-NECC first-teamer, hit .358 with a pair of homers and five doubles among his 24 hits. He was tied for the team lead in runs scored with 34 and led the Blazers in walks with 27. Doing double duty on the mound, Mayberry had three wins with two saves. He posted a 3.21 ERA, fanning 39 batters in 28 1/3 innings of work.
Ryder Reed, Jr., P-SS, Eastside
Reed, a two-time All-NECC pick, was a workhorse on the mound for the Blazers, with four wins and a 3.19 ERA. He struck out 58 batters in 41 2/3 innings. With the bat, Reed hit .278 with a homer, six doubles and 22 total hits. He led Eastside with 13 stolen bases and scored 34 runs.
Caeden Moughler, Sr., P-OF, Eastside
Moughler was another All-NECC selection for the Blazers. He led Eastside with 43 2/3 innings pitched, and racked up six wins with a 1.76 ERA. Moughler struck out 45 batters against just 11 walks. At the plate, he hit .250 (18-72).
Deegan Munk, So., OF, East Noble
Munk led the Knights in hitting (.354 average) and stolen bases (13), and had 28 hits and 18 runs scored. He drove in seven runs and hit four doubles to help lead East Noble to its first sectional title in 28 years.
Luke Mast, Jr., P, East Noble
Mast, East Noble’s top hurler in 2023, went 3-2 with a 2.79 ERA. He struck out 56 hitters in 42 2/3 innings of work.
Mast started and pitched six shutout innings in the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final. He allowed four hits and struck out 11 in getting the victory in the Knights’ 5-0 win over Fairfield on May 29.
Alex Brennan, So., 1B, EN
After becoming a varsity regular for the Knights at midseason, Brennan was an All-NE8 Second Team pick, the Knights’ only player to earn all-conference honors. According to East Noble stats posted on MaxPreps, Brennen hit .324 in 11 games, collecting 11 hits, including two home runs, with 11 RBIs.
Aiden Orth, Jr., OF, Garrett
Orth, an All-NECC First Team honoree, batted .347 in 2023, getting on base at a .433 clip and slugging .413 for an OPS of .846. He collected 26 total hits with 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Orth moved to the No. 3 spot in the batting order after batting ninth as a sophomore and thrived in the new spot, according to Garrett head coach Jason Richards.
Luke Holcomb, Jr., IF/P, Garrett
Holcomb is also an All-NECC selection. He batted .338 this past season with 26 hits, 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored. On the mound, Holcomb was 5-4 with a 2.27 ERA, 63 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
Peyton Simmons, Sr., SS, Garrett
Simmons, a repeat All-NECC honorable mention selection, served as the Railroaders’ leadoff hitter in 2023, but is more ideally suited for the No. 2 spot, according to Richards. Simmons batted .321 with 26 hits, 13 RBIs, eight doubles, six stolen bases and 24 runs scored. He’s headed to Glen Oaks (Mich.) Community College in the fall to play baseball.
Corbin White, Jr., C-P-SS, Lakewood Park
White set a new school record for the Panthers with a .590 batting average, and also added new school marks in hits (36), stolen bases (26) and runs scored (47). White had a home run to go with 17 RBIs, 10 doubles and two triples. He drew 31 walks. On the mound, White went 5-3 and added a new school record in strikeouts with 60 in 48 2/3 innings.
Carson Mickem, So., P-OF-IF-C, Lakeland
Mickem earned All-NECC honors in 2023 for the second straight season and is one of the top all-around players in the conference, according to Lakeland coach Mike Isaacs. Mickem batted .356 with a homer, five doubles, two triples, 12 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 25 stolen bases. On the mound, Mickem was 6-3 with a pair of saves and a 2.92 ERA, striking out 68 in 60 innings of work.
Garrett Pieri, Fr., SS-2B-P, Lakeland
Pieri led the Lakers with a .347 batting average, slugging a pair of homers, collecting 10 doubles and driving in 24 runs. He was tied for the team lead in triples (2) and tied for second on the Lakers in runs scored (24).
Pitching, Pieri was 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA with 37 strikeouts against just six walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched. He earned All-NECC honorable mention recognition this past season.
Jaxon Copas, Jr., P, Central Noble
Copas, an All-NECC pick, was 2-0 for the Cougars in 2023 with 43 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings of work. At the plate, he hit an impressive .412 with four homers, 18 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 33 hits.
Carter Wilkinson, So., P, Central Noble
Wilkinson, along with Copas, was a top pitcher for the Cougars this spring, fanning 43 batters in 32 2/3 innings pitched. At the plate, Wilkinson batted .397 (31-78) with 21 runs scored and 14 RBIs.
Matt Roberts, Jr., OF, Prairie Heights
Roberts batted .414 for the Panthers this season, getting on base at a .554 clip and slugging .514 for a 1.068 OPS. He set a new school record for stolen bases with 33 and scored 28 runs, aided greatly by drawing 18 walks.
Brody Foulk, Jr., P, Fremont
Foulk was 2-1 for the Eagles with a 1.22 ERA this spring, striking out 17 and walking only three batters in 23 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .423 (33-78) with 24 runs scored, and drove in 15 runs.
Honorable Mention
Jayden Marshall, Mark Wells, Drannon Miller, Lakeland; Kenton Konrad, Micah Steury, Payton Fulton, Angola; Tyler Miller, Matt Teegardin, Colten Guthrie, Fremont; Owen Ritchie, Cole Strick, East Noble; Brennan Gaff, Keaton Blessing, Churubusco; Donnie Wiley, Will Seigel, DeKalb; Jacob McClain, Dackotia Reed, Eastside; Elijah Zolman, Maverick Deveau, Prairie Heights; Matty Mortrud, Westview; Brody Morgan, Westview; Kayden Kirtley, Gabe Dager, Lakewood Park; Jordan Eash, West Noble.
